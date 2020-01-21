ERC champion Ingram reiterates world championship ambitions

Chris Ingram has reiterated his desire to use his FIA European Rally Championship title success as a launchpad to the sport’s top level.

Ingram, who won the 2019 ERC title in a thrilling final-stage decider with Alexey Lukyanuk in Hungary last November, is working hard to secure the necessary budget to enable his progression alongside co-driver Ross Whittock.



“I have made no secret of my desire to move into world championship and that time is now,” said the 25-year-old. “Building on our achievements in last year’s title-winning European Rally Championship season, we are ready to demonstrate our credentials on the world’s stages. To do this, we have to meet some pretty ambitious funding targets as we fight to overcome the odds [of finding a budget] once again.”



Ingram has joined forces with a marketing agency, SQN, to help his sponsorship search, with the company also charged with his personal brand development.



Claire Ritchie-Tomkins, the company’s CEO, said: “Chris and Ross are the next big thing in international motorsport. Their ERC title is evidence of their talent and their unrelenting determination. We have spent two decades bringing brands into motorsport; we recognise the unique benefits that motorsport can bring to them. Chris is a hugely marketable, personable, well-presented and talented young man, who would be a fantastic asset for the right company to associate themselves with.”



While progression to the world championship is Ingram’s main goal, he isn’t ruling out further ERC appearances in the future.



“I want to stay with Toksport WRT and win another big title,” Ingram said last month. “Realistically we are exploring all options but I am sure we will be back in the ERC at some point definitely.”

