Jean-Baptiste Ley says Chris Ingram’s two-year deal to compete in the FIA World Rally Championship is “fantastic news” and an opportunity that both he and co-driver Ross Whittock “really deserve”.

Ingram and Whittock are joining the SXM Competition team from Belgium to drive a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo during a six-event WRC3 campaign, which starts on the Croatia Rally from April 22-25.



Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “Like so many other drivers, Chris graduated to the ERC from national level and grew up as an international rally driver within the championship, starting in 2014 and winning the ERC3 Junior title in 2017 and the overall title just two years later.



“For Chris to get this opportunity is fantastic news and we are all so pleased for him. But congratulations also go to Ross as they’ve both worked so hard for this and never gave up. They are two talents who really deserve this and I have no doubt they will make the most of this chance."



After relying on crowdfunding to help complete his 2019 ERC title-winning season, 26-year-old Ingram starts his World Rally Championship programme in a very different situation.



Under the Rally Warrior banner and with SG Financial and Fladgate acting as advisors, the Briton has secured a number of important partnerships. In addition to long-term backer CarFinance 247, Protec, Kroon-Oil, Fleetback, WS Transportation, HAH Whisky, Stilo Helmets and race-wear partner FreeM will support Ingram’s 2021 season.



The 2021 ERC season is due to get underway on the 55th Azores Rallye from May 6-8.

