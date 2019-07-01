ERC champion Kajetanowicz comes to town

Record-breaking FIA European Rally Championship winner Kajetan Kajetanowicz was a visitor to PZM 76th Rally Poland last weekend.

The three-time champion arrived in Mikołajki on Friday and took part in the ERC’s Facebook live show. Speaking to report Chris Rawes, Kajetanowicz said: “I am happy to here. Okay, like a spectator, but it’s always nice to be in Mikołajki at this famous rally with a great atmosphere and many fast drivers. My heart is bumping being here, it’s so exciting.”



Kajetanowicz registered his first ERC victory in Poland in 2013 before going on to become the first driver in history to win three European titles in succession between 2015 and 2017.

