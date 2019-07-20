ERC champion Lukyanuk bemoans “quite bad” Rome opening loop

FIA European Rally Championship title holder Alexey Lukyanuk is unhappy with his fourth position after the Saturday morning loop of Rally di Roma Capitale, describing his performance as “quite bad”.

The Russian driver, who switched to Saintéloc Racing for his title defence this year, is only one position ahead of current ERC points leader Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies), and is 22.7s behind rally leader Andrea Crugnola.



"In general we are doing all we can but nothing comes out [of it],” said Lukyanuk at midday service.



“We were eight seconds slower on the second stage than in the previous year. But what, I forget how to drive or something? I don't know. Something's not working.



Lukyanuk’s car had been carrying a pop-off valve issue since the opening Pico-Greci stage, but also said his car was handling “like soap” later in the same loop.



“It's not the main problem,” said Lukyanuk of the pop-off valve problem. “I don't know. We will try [some changes at service] and see.”

