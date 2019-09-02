ERC champion Lukyanuk: expect unexpected in Cyprus

Alexey Lukyanuk has issued a pre-Cyprus Rally warning to event rookies, urging them to ‘expect the unexpected’ due to the demanding nature of the mainly gravel event.

Lukyanuk, who won in Cyprus in 2016, is playing catch-up in his bid to successfully defend his FIA European Rally Championship crown.



Ahead of the Nicosia-based rally, which takes place from 27-29 September, the Saintéloc Junior Team driver is second in the standings, one point behind Chris Ingram.



“It’s a very good but a very tough rally at the same time,” said the Russian. “A lot of unexpected things can happen like stones [on the line] but normally we enjoy and we go fast there.”

