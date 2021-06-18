Alexey Lukyanuk has made the perfect start to his FIA European Rally Championship title defence by going fastest of all on the Qualifying Stage for ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Driving a Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2, Lukyuank set a table-topping best time of 1m47.425s through the 3.26-kilometre Talty stage alongside co-driver Alexey Arnautov.



It means the Russian earns the right to choose his starting position first for leg one’s stages when the selection ceremony takes place in Mikołajki early this evening.



More to follow…

ERC Pirelli reveals tyre options for ERC opener 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Meet the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory intake 5 HOURS AGO