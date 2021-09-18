Alexey Lukyaunk, the winner of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, has told ERC Radio that he’ll go no further on the 55th Azores Rallye due to a lack of spare tyres.

The 2018 Azores winner completed Saturday morning’s opening Coroa da Mata stage with a damaged left-rear tyre.



However, he told ERC Radio reporter Julian Porter that he and co-driver Alexey Arnautov had stopped to change a damaged rear-right tyre during the 11.40-kilometre run.



Having fitted only one spare tyre into his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2 at service in Ponta Delgada this morning, Lukyanuk confirmed his bid for ERC points is over.



“We had two punctures and not enough spares, it’s over,” the Russian driver said.

