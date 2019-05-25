ERC champion Lukyanuk says every score counts

Alexey Lukyanuk admits he can’t falter again in his bid to win the FIA European Rally Championship for a second season running.

Lukyanuk has yet to record a finish in this season’s ERC and needs to strike back on Rally Liepāja in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



“Of course we’ve lost our two jokers let’s say and now we have to score in each rally,” said the Russian. “It’s not the best thing but last year we won the first two events but then lost the third and fourth. I hope we can achieve good results on the next rallies but I never estimate something and expect. I just go a little by little, do what we can and hope it works.”



Lukyanuk starts P14 on Saturday’s opening leg, one place ahead of Qualifying Stage pacesetter Oliver Solberg. The seventh Rally Liepāja begins with the 14.72-kilometre Talsi stage from 12h00 local time.

