ERC champion Lukyanuk targets points with “important” Zlín restart

Alexey Lukyanuk has targeted taking points away from FIA European Rally Championship title rivals Łukasz Habaj and Chris Ingram on Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s second leg, as he returns from retirement on Saturday.

Saintéloc Junior Team’s lead driver was forced to stop after the second pass of Halenkovice after a slow puncture damaged the front-left corner of his Citroën C3 R5, a case reminiscent of his retirement from the lead of Rally Islas Canarias three months ago.



Nearest rival Habaj is now set to leave the Czech Republic with no points on the board, having finished P10 and out of the leg points-paying places on leg one, then retiring in Sunday morning service with rollcage damage.



“We have decided to experiment with the set-up of the car in a wide range, because it’s like test kilometres for us now. At the same time I think it would be not bad to try to take some points away from our rivals and competitors,” said Lukyanuk.



“There are some valuable and important tasks for today, so [we are] trying to focus on that.”

