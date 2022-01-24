Andreas Mikkelsen, the winner of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, got the defence of his FIA WRC2 title off to the perfect start with victory on Rallye Monte-Carlo yesterday.

Driving for Toksport WRT, the Norwegian headed home an all-ERC podium with Erik Cais and Nikolay Gryazin finishing second and third respectively.



Afterwards, Mikkelsen said: “It couldn’t have been a better start. Torstein [Eriksen] delivered so well from the first stage with very little mileage together. I’m so happy, it’s the best start to the championship possible. We had tricky conditions but we managed well and I’m very happy to give the team the win.”



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in Portugal is set to open the 2022 ERC season from March 12-13.



