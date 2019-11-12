ERC champions* celebrated during spectacular Budapest ceremony

The 2019 FIA European Rally Championship title winners were honoured at the annual ERC Awards Ceremony in Budapest yesterday evening (Monday).

Held at the Budapest Music Center, the event was attended by a star-studded line-up including recently crowned FIA European champions Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock*, ERC2 title winner* Juan Carlos Alonso, plus ERC3 champions* Efrén Llarena and Sara Fernández.



Filip Mareš was present to collect his trophy for winning the ERC1 Junior title*, Llarena also received his ERC3 Junior award, while Andrea Nucita was recognised for his capture of the first Abarth Rally Cup to be run within the ERC structure, although he couldn’t attend in person.



Saintéloc Junior Team, represented by Vincent Ducher, was honoured as the winner of the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams*, Tomáš Kunc received the ERC Nations’ Cup on behalf of the ACCR Czech Rally Team. Ekaterina Stratieva collected the ERC Ladies’ Trophy.



Another notable attendee was Zelindo Melegari, the ERC2 regular who was injured in a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August, but who had scored sufficient points earlier in the season to secure third in the final ERC2 table.



Terenzio Testoni from ERC3 Junior tyre partner Pirelli, Anita Passalis, the FIA Sporting Delegate, and Jérôme Roussel, the FIA Category Manager – Regional Rally, were among those to present awards on the night.



Guests were treated to a number of spectacular videos produced by Eurosport’s production team, which looked back on a memorable season.



The full list of award winners appears below*:



FIA European Rally Championship ERC1:

First position: Chris Ingram (GBR)/Ross Whittock (GBR)

Second position: Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Alexey Arnautov (RUS)

Third position: Łukasz Habaj/Daniel Dymurski (POL)



FIA European Rally Championship ERC2:

First position: Juan Carlos Alonso (ARG)/Juan Pablo Monasterolo (ARG)

Second position: Andrea Nucita (ITA) and Corrado Bonato (ITA)

Third position: Zelindo Melegari (ITA) and Łukasz Sitek (POL)



FIA European Rally Championship ERC3:

First position: Efrén Llarena (ESP)/Sara Fernández (ESP)

Second position: Erik Cais (CZE)/Jindřiška Žáková (CZE)

Third position: Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST)



FIA ERC1 Junior Championship:

First position: Filip Mareš (CZE)

Second position: Chris Ingram (GBR)

Third position: Mattias Adielsson (SWE)



FIA ERC3 Junior Championship:

First position: Efrén Llarena (ESP)

Second position: Ken Torn (EST)

Third position: Sindre Furuseth (NOR)



FIA European Rally Championship for Teams:

First position: Saintéloc Junior Team (FRA)

Second position: Toksport WRT (DEU/TUR)

Third position: ACCR Czech Rally Team (CZE)



Abarth Rally Cup:

First position: Andrea Nucita (ITA)

Second position: Dariusz Poloński (POL)

Third position: Alberto Monarri (ESP)



ERC Nations’ Cup:

First position: ACCR Czech Rally Team

Second position: Rallye Team Spain

Third position: FPAK Portugal Team ERC



ERC Ladies’ Trophy:

First: Ekaterina Stratieva (BGR)

Second position: Nabila Tejpar (GBR)

Third position: Catie Munnings (GBR)



The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship gets underway on the Azores Rallye, which takes place on the ever-spectacular Portuguese island of São Miguel from 26-28 March. Contested over eight rounds, next year’s ERC schedule also includes Rally Islas Canarias, Rally Liepāja, 77th Rally Poland, Rally di Roma Capitale, Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Cyprus Rally and Rally Hungary.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA.

