ERC

ERC champions Ingram and Whittock to star on ERC The Stage

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
3 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

-

Reigning champions Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock will be the star guests on ERC The Stage, the new internet-based talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship, live at 18h30 CET today.

Presented by ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes,ERC The Stagewill hear from ERC drivers, co-drivers and other members of the ERC family ahead of the delayed 2020 season getting underway.

For the show’s premiere, Porter and Rawes will be joined online by ERC champions Ingram and Whittock live from their respective homes in Great Britain.

ERC3 Junior contender Dennis Rådström will also appear in the first episode in a section highlighting a European championship newcomer.

Fans are being encouraged to join the show by sending their questions for Ingram and Whittock, who secured their first FIA ERC title on the very final stage of last season’s Rally Hungary decider.

ERC The Stagewill be available at:
Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/
orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

The post ERC champions Ingram and Whittock to star on ERC The Stage appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

Related Topics
ERC
