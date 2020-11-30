The various FIA European Rally Championship title winners were celebrated at the finish of Rally Islas Canarias on Saturday evening.

Drivers and co-drivers pictured from left to right are: Aaron Johnston, Oliver Solberg (ERC1 Junior champion), Alexey Lukyanuk (ERC1 champion) and Alexey Arnautov, Zoltán Csökö and Tibor Érdi Jr (ERC2 champion driver and co-driver) plus Kauri Pannas and Ken Torn (ERC3 champion co-driver and ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion driver).



**Subject to confirmation of the final results