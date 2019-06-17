ERC champions shine in Sardinia

A number of FIA European Rally Championship title winners were on form, while the top 13 places were filled by drivers with ERC experience, as Sardinia hosted the latest round of the world championship last weekend.

Of the former ERC champions in action, Esapekka Lappi placed seventh, Jan Kopecký P10, Kajetan Kajetanowicz (pictured) P12, Luca Rossetti P16 and Giandomencio Basso one place behind.



Meanwhile, Team OSCARO-backed ERC Junior Pierre-Louis Loubet scored his second class victory in succession with Kajetanowicz taking the runner-up class spoils. Tom Kristensson, second in ERC3 Junior last season, was third in the Junior world championship category.



Next up for the current crop of ERC title contenders is PZM 76th Rally Poland from 28-30 June.

