The Las Palmas event has been handed the prestigious title-deciding round from November 18-20 as part of a calendar reshuffle caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Having excelled in the delivery of the 2020 season-closer, Ley expects more of the same from the Rally Islas Canarias organising team.



“The organisers of Rally Islas Canarias delivered a fantastic season-finale last November, despite all the constraints brought about by COVID-19, and we have every faith in them delivering an even better event in 2021,” Ley said.



Germán Morales, who heads up the Rally Islas Canarias organising committee, said: “Travelling to the Canary Islands poses logistical challenges and we have to make decisions in time so as not to harm the teams. The forecasts for the end of the season appear to be better and with the decision to move the celebration date to November our intention is to save the 45th edition.



“At an organisational level, the route and other aspects were already defined, that is, we were prepared for the test to be held in May, but the current situation forces us to make decisions.”