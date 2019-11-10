ERC chooses P1 Racing Fuels as Official Fuels Partner, announces P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge

P1 Racing Fuels has signed a new partnership agreement with FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events to become the ERC’s Official Fuels Partner for the next three seasons.

Under the new agreement, the specialist in high-performance fuels will offer high-quality fuels and service from its dedicated area within the refuel zone at all ERC rounds from 2020 through to 2022.



Founded in Ireland and based in Germany, P1 Racing Fuels combines a deep heritage in motorsport with extensive technical expertise in fuels technology and innovation. Its portfolio includes a range of bespoke race formulations designed specifically for a variety of racing formats. This includes P1 XR5, a high-end racing fuel designed and tested on special stages with leading automotive OEMs to deliver maximum performance and power output for Rally2 (formerly R5) cars, which will be made available to all competitors across the ERC1 and ERC2 divisions.



The partnership will also result in the launch of a new P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge, which is being run for the first time on the 2019 ERC season finale in Hungary this weekend. The all-new challenge will reward the top three finishes on every ERC1 and ERC2 round with fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, helping drivers to further reduce the cost of competing. Across both categories, winning drivers will be entitled to 150 litres of fuel, while second and third placed drivers will receive 100L and 50L of the product respectively. Full challenge details can be found by clickinghere.



“We are very excited to come on board as the Official Fuels Partner of the FIA European Rally Championship, and to bring the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge to competitors across the continent for the first time. P1 Racing Fuels are hugely invested in the world of motorsport and rallying, having supported some of the sport’s most prominent drivers throughout their careers.



“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing superior products and top-quality services, and value-added initiatives to support the sport and its growth,” said Martin Popilka, CEO of P1 Racing Fuels.



“The partnership with P1 Racing Fuels will allow all competitors in the field to benefit from a high-quality product and service provided by a company with a proven track record in motorsport. The P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge will take this yet further by offering drivers and teams further opportunities to improve performance and competitiveness, while reducing cost,” added Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator.

