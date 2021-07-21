Andrea Mabellini is fine with driving six hours from his home to a round of the FIA European Rally Championship – providing something he loves is waiting for him.

The Italian moved to the top of the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT standings after being promoted into first place in the arrive-and-drive category on Rally Liepāja following a late time penalty for Yigit Tumur.



Ahead of Rally di Roma Capitale, his home round of the series for MICHELIN-equipped Clio Rally5s, Mabellini said: “I really love Rome and I’m really happy to race in that city. It’s five or six hours in the car from my home in Brescia but I don’t mind this.”



In addition to Timur, Mabellini will face opposition from Argentine Paulo Soria and French pair Bastien Bergounhe and Ghjuvanni Rossi.

