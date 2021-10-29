Paulo Soria is already looking to the future after he just missed out on inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT title.

The Argentine won the arrive-and-drive category for MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5s on Rally Hungary last weekend but lost out on the overall honours – and a 2022 FIA European Rally Championship prize drive – to Andrea Mabellini by a slender two-point margin.



“For sure it was a very good rally and I am so, so happy,” Soria said. “My season started with a victory and ended with a victory and for my first season this is also good. We showed good pace on gravel and also on Tarmac at the end. I’m very happy and very anxious now for next season when we want to do a step up to Rally4.”

