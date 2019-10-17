ERC co-driver Whittock: Ingram full of confidence

Co-driver Ross Whittock reckons Chris Ingram is “full of confidence” approaching the FIA European Rally Championship season-deciding Rally Hungary next month.

Ingram is 19 points to the good in the title battle after delivering a fine strategic drive on last month’s Cyprus Rally, where he was classified in second position behind Nasser Al-Attiyah. It was a performance that Whittock believes could hand he and his fellow Briton the edge in their championship bid with Toksport WRT.



Following the Cyprus performance, Whittock said: “It was probably one of the best rallies he’s driven this year, he’s full of confidence now. We knew the plan was to let Nasser and [Alexey] Lukyanuk fight it out, we just wanted to be there to pick up the scraps and it was tough seeing us drop so far behind them. But in the end it obviously paid off. We just have to believe in ourselves a little bit more, that we are doing the right thing.”



Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November.

