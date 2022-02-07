The FIA European Rally Championship is congratulating Deborah Mayer following her appointment as President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

A French racing driver and entrepreneur, Mayer’s current projects and passion for female inclusion in motorsport are a true motivation and inspiration.



“I am honoured and very proud to start this new chapter as president of the FIA’s Women in Motorsport Commission,” said Mayer. “My passion for racing and the inclusivity of women in motorsport is something that’s very near and dear to me, and my desire to continue the great progress that’s been made within the FIA over the past few years is extremely high."



Mayer follows Michèle Mouton in the role as FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President.



