With the start of the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship just weeks away, here are the key timings for Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas.

FRIDAY MARCH 11

Free Practice (for priority drivers):13h00-14h00,Lagoa (3.04 kilometres)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):15h00, Lagoa (3.04 kilometres)

Shakedown (for non-priority drivers):16h30-18h30, Lagoa (3.04 kilometres)

Start Order Selection:18h00,Pavilhão Multiusos, Fafe

Start:21h03,Rua Angelo Medon, Fafe

SS1:Fafe Super Special Stage (1.43kms), 21h08









SATURDAY MARCH 12

Service A:Fafe, 07h27

SS2:Boticas 1 (15.05kms), 09h00

SS3:Cabeceiras de Basto 1 (10.84kms), 10h17

SS4:Vieira do Minho 1 (16.93kms), 11h20

SS5:Luílhas 1 (11,86kms), 12h20

Regrouping in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 12h59/13h14

Service B:Fafe, 13h21

SS6:Boticas 2 (15.05kms), 15h09

SS7:Cabeceiras de Basto 2 (10.84kms), 16h26

SS8:Vieira do Minho 2 (16.93kms), 17h29

SS9:Luílhas 2 (11.86kms), 18h29

Technical zone in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 19h08/19h18

Service C:Fafe, 19h25









SUNDAY MARCH 13

Service D:Fafe, 07h22

SS10:Montim 1 (8.73kms), 08h08

SS11:Seixoso 1 (9.97kms), 08h40

SS12:Santa Quitéria 1 (9.18kms), 09h15

SS13:Lameirinha 1 (14.83kms), 10h08

Regrouping in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 10h48/11h12

Service E:Fafe, 11h19

SS14:Montim 2 (8.73kms), 12h20

SS15:Seixoso 2 (9.97kms), 12h52

SS16:Santa Quitéria 2 (9.18kms), 13h27

Regrouping in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 14h03/14h39

SS17:Lameirinha 2 Power Stage (14.83kms), 15h08

Finish:Fafe, 15h47

