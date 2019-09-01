The 2019 FIA European Rally Championship fires back into life on the Cyprus Rally from 27-29 September.

Since 1970, the Cyprus Rally has put car and crew to a significant test. And while the current format is a little less taxing than it once was, underestimating the challenging nature of this rallying heavyweight is a big mistake.



Although fundamentally a gravel event, some Tarmac sections feature, while punishing ambient and ground temperatures are a factor.



Returning to Nicosia for 2019 has resulted in mountain stages around the capital being revived. However, the street stage through the United Nations-controlled Buffer Zone between Nicosia’s Greek Cypriot and Turkish inhabited areas still features on the combined European and Middle East championship counter.



While Nicosia takes over as host of the event headquarters and service park, Larnaca continues to host the start and finish ceremonies.



The Rally Guide and supplementary regulations are available by clickinghere.

The post ERC Cyprus Rally 2019 is go! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.