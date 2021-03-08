Cristiana Oprea is more than just a driver in the FIA European Rally Championship.





In addition to planning an ERC return in 2021 at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 R2, Oprea continues to encourage Romanian women to participate in motorsport through the



Her work was recognised at a Civil Society Gala in her homeland last October.



Photo:Clau Morar - The Car Guys To mark International Women’s Day, FIAERC.com is highlighting Oprea’s dual role.In addition to planning an ERC return in 2021 at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 R2, Oprea continues to encourage Romanian women to participate in motorsport through the Femei în Motorsport platform she established in 2019 and which now counts on 65 members.Her work was recognised at a Civil Society Gala in her homeland last October.Clau Morar - The Car Guys

ERC Remembering when… Falcon beat Munnings to ERC Ladies’ Trophy glory on final-stage decider 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Adrienn Vogel’s ERC top fives revisited 3 HOURS AGO