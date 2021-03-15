FIA European Rally Championship regular Albert von Thurn und Taxis made further progress in stage rallying – this time on Rally il Ciocco e Valle del Serchio in Italy last weekend.
The ex-GT racer set three top-20 stage times on his way to finishing in 20thposition alongside co-driver Bernhard Ettel.
“I am extremely happy to have reduced my gap from the fastest drivers,” said the Italy-based German. “We are delighted to have been able to take part in a wonderful rally. We have learned a lot, it was a very instructive race, very technical and with many cuts. Everything went well, apart from a spin in the last loop of stages. I am really happy.”
Von Thurn und Taxis, who was competing in Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Baumschlager Rallye & Racing, is set to contest the Czech championship-opening Kowax Valašská Rally from March 26-28.
With thanks to Gianluca Nataloni/Rallylink.it
