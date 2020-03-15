ERC drivers and teams successful in Mexico

Nikolay Gryazin, the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion, and top FIA European Rally Championship team Toksport WRT are celebrating a successful Rally Mexico today.

Gryazin and co-driver Yaroslav Fedorov finished a season-best second in the World Rally Championship 2 category aboard a Hyundai i20 R5 ’20, while Toksport WRT guided Pontus Tidemand to the class victory on the event, which was curtailed on Saturday night due to the ongoing travel restrictions linked to the global COVID-19 outbreak.



Elsewhere, Emilio Fernández finished runner-up in the World Rally Championship 3 section in another Toksport WRT entry, as three-time ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz finished seventh following a trouble-hit event.

