All six rally drivers selected by Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing for its Junior Driver initiative have FIA European Rally Championship event experience.

ERC1 Junior champion Oliver Solberg and ERC3 Junior graduate Jari Huttunen, also an outright ERC podium finisher, join Ole Christian Veiby – who made two ERC starts in 2015 – as Hyundai Junior Driver intakes.



Pierre-Louis Loubet, who scored an ERC1 Junior podium in 2019, and last year’s ERC1 Junior runner-up Grégoire Munster (pictured) continue on the scheme.



After impressing on two ERC appearances in 2020, Josh McErlean becomes a Junior Driver for the first time.



According to Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, “each driver selected will be able to call on the support of the Customer Racing department’s engineers, as well as mentoring from Hyundai Motorsport’s top drivers. The scheme will also help them enhance their image away from the track, with coaching on how to present themselves both online and in person to the media.”

