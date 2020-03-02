ERC drivers are podium visitors during winning weekend for Adielsson

Craig Breen and Bruno Magalhães, who have both announced major FIA European Rally Championship campaigns for 2020, were podium finishers at the weekend.

Breen finished third on SM-Itäralli in Finland, while fellow Hyundai i20 R5 driver Magalhães took the runner-up spot on the Portuguese championship Rallye Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, one place ahead of national champion Ricardo Teodósio.



Meanwhile, Mattias Adielsson, who placed third in the ERC1 Junior Championship in 2019, won Rally Vännäs, the second event of the Swedish championship season, in a ŠKODA Fabia R5.



The 2020 ERC season gets underway on the Azores Rally from 26-28 March.

