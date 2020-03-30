ERC drivers Medici and Melegari help coronavirus effort in Italy

ERC drivers past and present, Davide Medici and Zelindo Melegari, are helping the coronavirus response in their native Italy.

Movisport driver Medici’s company, Medici Style Srl, is part of a group that is helping to produce 150,000 facemasks per day, as part of an initiative coordinated byUnindustria Reggio EmiliaandConfindustria Emilia Area Centro,Comune di Reggio Emiliaand the regional health department.



Meanwhile, Melegari, a regular in the FIA European Rally Championship's ERC2 division, has made a financial donation to the local hospital and hospice in Reggio Emilia as part of its efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.



Photo:Facebook.com/Movisport1999

