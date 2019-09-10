ERC drivers on form on national rallies

Miko Marczyk further underlined his growing reputation by clinching the Polish championship title on Rajd Śląska last weekend.

Marczyk (pictured), who finished third in ERC1 Junior on PZM 76th Rally Poland earlier this season and is hopeful of a full-time step up to the championship in 2020, beat former ERC1 Junior Tomasz Kasperczyk by 13.7s.



Driving a ŠKODA Polska Motorsport Fabia R5, it was Marczyk’s third Polish championship win of 2019, securing his first national title after finishing as runner-up to multiple ERC podium-finisher Grzegorz Grzyb last year.



Elsewhere, Yohan Rossel, who has represented the Peugeot Rally Academy in ERC3 in 2019, won the Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine in his native France, his third victory in his national Tarmac championship this season.



Meanwhile, Steve Røkland, a podium finisher in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category this season, won his class on Rally Tron in Norway, as ERC Junior Experience graduate Sébastien Bedoret took victory on the Omloop van Vlaanderen, the latest round of the Belgian championship.

