Mabellini (pictured) finished fourth overall on a rare outing in Rally2 machinery with Alberto Battistolli, who made two ERC1 starts in 2020, completing the event in fifth position, just five seconds behind his fellow Italian.



But it was a case of what might have been for Slovenia’s Boštjan Avbelj. The ex-circuit racer, who made his ERC debut on last season’s Rally di Roma Capitale, set two top-three stage times and was fastest of all on the closing test. However, a damaged tyre on SS1 cost him almost six minutes and denied him a shot at the overall victory in his Škoda Fabia.



One-time ERC regular Antonín Tlusťák was classified P24.