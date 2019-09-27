ERC drivers support FIA Action for Road Safety campaign

Drivers from the FIA European Rally Championship have backed the FIA Action for Road Safety campaign ahead of the Cyprus Rally.

They took part in a photocall to promote the vital initiative, which was launched in support of the United Nations’ Decade of Action for Road Safety and is based around four key priorities.



Advocacy at the highest levels:The FIA has developed key working relationships with international institutions such as the UN, the World Health Organisation, the European Union and the World Bank and governments around the world.



Action by clubs on the ground:The FIA is supporting its club network through the FIA Grant Programme. Established in 2012, the Grant Programme works with clubs to improve road safety at a local level.



Motorsport and Road Safety:The FIA has mobilised the motorsport community to promote the FIA’s Action for Road Safety.



Campaigns and Partnerships:The FIA has launched its own initiatives, such as the 10 Golden Rules and an online pledge in its mission to make roads safer. To mobilise for the cause, the FIA has also established numerous institutional and corporate partnerships with leading actors.

