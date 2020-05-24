ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: part two

Continuing the series highlighting FIA European Rally Championship drivers who’ve also raced, here are 10 more who crossed the divide.

Robert Kubica:Formula One race winner Kubica scored 26 stage bests, 56 points and one event win from five ERC starts between 2013 and 2014.

Sébastien Loeb:While Loeb is best known for his exploits – and phenomenal success – in the World Rally Championship, he did take part on three ERC events, winning twice. But as well his triumphs on the stages, Loeb was a winner in circuit racing, most notably in the FIA World Touring Car Championship. He also raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours twice and was rapid when he test drove for Renault and Toro Rosso.

Henrik Lundgaard (pictured):The 2000 ERC champion tried European competition of a different kind when he contested the FIA European Touring Car Cup at Adria in Italy in 2007. After retiring from the first race he placed second in Race 2. The Dane was also successful in his domestic touring car championship.

Niki Mayr-Melnhof:GT racing used to quench Mayr-Melnhof’s motorsport thirst but, after winning the Austrian Rally Championship in 2018, Mayr-Melnhof is now targeting ERC success.

Sir Stirling Moss:While the recently deceased legend Moss was famously known as a circuit racer, he contested selected ERC events in the 1950s.

Thierry Neuville:The World Rally Championship title contender, who took part on five ERC events earlier in his career, won on his ADAC TCR Germany debut at the Nürburgring last season. A watching Gabriele Tarquini, the 2018 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup winner, said afterwards: “He controlled all the race and was also incredible in the second race when there was big rain.”

Laurent Pellier:Before he started winning things in Peugeot 208 R2s, which eventually launched an ERC1 Junior campaign in 2018, Pellier raced in French F4.

Dariusz Poloński:The Abarth Rally Cup contender and ERC2 class winner started his career in circuit racing with Fiat power before he switched to rallying in 1999 in a Fiat Seicento Sporting.

Walter Röhrl:Germany’s ERC champion of 1974 won his class at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1981 during an illustrious career.

Carlos Sainz:Although football and squash were popular pursuits for a younger Sainz, he tried Formula Ford before launching his ultra-successful rallying career, which included seven wins from 23 ERC starts.

Visit FIAERC.com for part three available from 18h00 CET on 24 May

