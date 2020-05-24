ERC drivers who’ve raced: pt. 3

-

To conclude the series highlighting FIA European Rally Championship drivers who’ve also raced, here are another 10 who crossed the divide.

Stéphane Sarrazin (pictured):A two-time Le Mans Series champion who has also made one start in Formula One claimed victory on his last ERC appearance, the Tour de Corse in 2014.



Petr Semerád:Too young to rally in his native Czech Republic, where drivers must be 16 and over to take to the stages, this ERC3 Junior promise raced single-seaters in the FIA CEZ series before he was old enough to go rallying.



Ricardo Teodósio:The reigning Portuguese champion and Azores Rallye regular used to be a racing driver, with stints in Formula Ford and Formula Opel appearing on a lengthy and impressive CV.



Henri Toivonen:A winner of six ERC events and destined for the world title until his fatal crash in Corsica in 1986, Toivonen test-drove a Formula One car and raced for Eddie Jordan in Formula 3. Brother Harri, who also won in the ERC, tried circuit racing as did father Pauli (see below).



Pauli Toivonen:The Finn’s career not only included lifting the ERC crown in 1968, but success in sportscar racing as well.



Mattia Vita:Vita reached the heights of Formula 3 after karting successfully. He’s now preparing for an assault on the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.



Adrienn Vogel:Vogel, who will compete in ERC3 in 2020, has raced in the Kia Platinum Cup for three seasons.



Albert von Thurn und Taxis:Von Thurn und Taxis used to race GT cars but, after 10 years, with the “limit time-wise and the costs really exploding”, the Rome-based German decided to follow his dream of being a rally driver. “Everybody told me it was too dangerous and too difficult and too much work, but the fascination is so much bigger,” he said recently.



Sobiewsław Zasada:Poland’s first three-time ERC champion raced on two and four wheels.



Aleks Zawada:The London-born Pole was a single-seater racer before becoming a force in ERC Junior, challenging for the title in 2017.



