ERC event organisers confirm Azores Virtual Rallye is go!

Grupo Desportivo Comercial, the organisation behind the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Azores Rallye, has gone virtual!

With the real-life Azores Rallye postponed until 17-19 September due government restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak, GDC has launched the Azores Virtual Rallye to give fans their rallying fix and encourage them to stay safe at home.



The Azores Virtual Rallye from 23-29 March is an online challenge based on the Dirt Rally 2.0 game, which is available on the STEAM, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gaming platforms.



It will feature 12 special stages to be tackled by each competitor in selected Rally2 (R5) cars.



Because it has not been possible to produce virtual versions of the spectacular stages that make the real Azores Rallye so appealing to fans and drivers alike, the Azores Virtual Rallye will be based on special stages from New Zealand, due to their similarity with the layouts on offer on São Miguel.



For example, the Waimara Point stage in New Zealand will double as the Graminhais stage from the Azores Rallye. It will then double as Tronqueira when run in reverse.



Elsthorpe Sprint will serve as Vila Franca/São Brás, Coroa da Mata will be based on the One Beach Sprint stage, the reverse of Te Awanga will form the Feteiras stage, while Sete Cidades will comprise the Ocean Beach stage. All stages will run twice.



Registrations are now open by emailingvirtual@azoresrallye.comwith the entry period open until 23h59 local time on 21 March. The supplementary regulations and roadbook are available by clickinghere.

