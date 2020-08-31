Instead of setting up and running the famous superspecial through the streets of host city Zlín they climbed aboard a Škoda 706 RTO bus with event Clerk of the Course Miloslav Regner taking on the role of tour guide for a slightly slower pass through the route of the Zlín SSS.



Following the tour, the organising team, which included members of the rally secretariat, rally control, timekeepers and special stage supervisors, a virtual Barum Czech Rally Zlín was organised on the Komarov stage using theRichard Burns Rallysimulation.



David Hrbáček clocked the fastest time ahead of Vojtečh Valenta and Martin Bill. Petr Linhart, who doubles as the ERC Teams’ Coordinator, was fourth quickest.