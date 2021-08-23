The all-action 2021 FIA European Rally Championship reaches halfway this week when the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín hosts round four of another typically enthralling season with the top two drivers, Alexey Lukyanuk and Andreas Mikkelsen, separated by just one point.



What:2021 FIA European Rally Championship round 4 of 8*

When:August 27-29, 2021

Where:Zlín, Czech Republic

Stages:15

Stage distance:210.92 kilometres

Liaison distance:574.76 kilometres

Total distance:785.68 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):16 (2004-2019)

*Also counting for:ERC2, ERC3, ERC Junior, ERC3 Junior, European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup, Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available



Recent winners:

2019:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (Škoda Fabia R5 Evo)

2018:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (Škoda Fabia R5)

2017:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (Škoda Fabia R5)

2016:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (Škoda Fabia R5)

2015:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (Škoda Fabia R5)



The rally in 100 words:

Part of the ERC schedule since the championship’s streamlining in 2004, Barum Czech Rally Zlín is based in the South Moravian university city, 300 kilometres south of the Czech capital Prague. It is a Tarmac test like no other due to the bumpy and sometimes broken nature of the road surface. To add to the challenge, several stages feature high-speed blasts through forests and intermittent showers are always possible. While the weather might be hard to predict, huge numbers of fans follow the action, especially on the opening night-time Zlín superspecial stage. The long-term ERC rally turns 50 in 2021.



The main changes for 2021:

Sweeping route changes have been made since the last pre-pandemic Barum Czech Rally Zlín as organisers continue in their constant quest to deliver an itinerary that’s packed full of challenge and unknowns. Even the event-opening SSS Zlín has been tweaked to accommodate construction work taking place in the host city, while the Qualifying Stage, based on the old SS Majak, is a new addition for 2021. In fact, no stage has escaped a degree of tinkering with sections of some stages never previously trialled – such as a small section on the legendary Pindula stage. Including Hošťálková on the route is a significant achievement for the organisers. To mark the event’s big 50, special permission was granted to link the famous Semetín and Troják stages, previously impossible due to access issues. The return of the Komárov stage is notable. Using a route last adopted in 2009, the 8.46-kilometre run is where Clerk of the Course Miloslav Regner began his association with Barum Czech Rally Zlin in his role as stage chief back in 1974.



The route in short:

Friday August 27:Using sections of SS Majak, the Malenovic Qualifying Stage from 09h30 local time will signal Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s long-awaited return to the international arena following its enforced absence in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the real action begins at 21h15 when the opening stage, SSS Zlín, gets underway with crews running in reverse-seeded order.



Saturday August 28:Two loops of four stages over a competitive distance of 127.18 kilometres provide the challenge on leg one. Kicking off with the semi-circuit Březová stage, crews then venture further east of Zlín for the Hošťálková test, which formed part of SS Semetín in 2019 and Rajnochovice in 2018. However, the link road between the two is unchartered territory. Parts of Komárov last enjoyed service as the Qualifying Stage in 2018 but it’s not since 2009 that the stage was run in its 2021 configuration. While the first pass of the classic 18.95-kilometre Pindula is run in early afternoon, the repeat is after dark and will represent a huge test – even for the 14 drivers and co-drivers who live in the village of Zelechovice, which features on the route. Meanwhile, the opening forest section is being revived for this year. There a no fewer than four service halts at the Continental Barum factory in Otrkovice, while a regroup in Zlín is set to provide welcome respite.



Sunday August 29:The deciding leg covers a slightly more sedate 83.74 kilometres divided between three double-use stages run either side of service in Otrokovice. Halenkovice starts near a river, runs next to a motocross track and passes a sand quarry. Biskupice is close to the base of top team Kresta Racing, while Májová incorporates sections of several famous stages and is the rally’s longest at 25.43 kilometres.



OVERVIEW

The all-action 2021 FIA European Rally Championship reaches halfway this week when the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín hosts round four of another typically enthralling season with the top two drivers, Alexey Lukyanuk and Andreas Mikkelsen, separated by just one point.



After back-to-back events on gravel in Poland and Latvia, the ERC switched to Tarmac for round three, Rally di Roma Capitale, and Barum Czech Rally Zlín provides another intense sealed-surface challenge for the ERC stars and their FIA rally category cars.



Ever-present on the ERC roster since the championship’s streamlining in 2004 – its COVID-enforced cancellation of 2020 aside – the rally’s longevity owes plenty to its popularity, which is underlined by a hugely impressive 146 cars entered across the international and national events. Sixty-one crews are eligible for ERC points of which 29 are armed with top-level Rally2 machinery.



There are a record-breaking 10 ERC2 entrants including three Abarth Rally Cup runners, while 12 drivers will be in contention for ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior honours.



Of the 19 ERC3 contenders, five will bid for success in the arrive-and-drive Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, a new initiative for 2021.



While the ERC’s focus remains on providing a clear path of progression for drivers aiming for the top of the sport, it continues to be open to all-comers with a vast array of driver age and experience – plus machinery from the FIA Rally Cars Pyramid – all in action.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín is a round of the revamped FIA ERC Junior Championship for Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres, plus the new-for-2021 Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT for the Renault Clio Rally5 using MICHELIN tyres. MICHELIN is also providing incentives for young talents in Rally2 cars using its products via the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, which has four members competing this weekend.



Administered by the FIA and promoted by Eurosport Events, the ERC is the established step-up series to the FIA World Rally Championship and is backed up by a global broadcast package, which includes extensive coverage on the various Eurosport platforms. Four stages on each event are shown live on



ERC 2021: WHAT’S NEW?

*ERC1 Junior is renamed ERC Junior and is for Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres. The champion gets a season in the Rally3-based WRC3 in 2022 as his or her incredible prize.

*A new prize package is on offer in ERC3 Junior with a full ERC Junior season in 2022 for drivers using the Ford Fiesta Rally4 from M-Sport Poland (or three events for those competing in another brand of car).

*ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory rewards young drivers in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres with a variety of incentives, including some to reduce budgets, during the season.

*Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT provides entry-level action on an arrive and drive basis for the MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5.

*The gravel-based Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in northern Portugal joins the ERC schedule for the first time, while long-term ERC partner events, Azores Rallye, Barum Czech Rally Zlín and ORLEN 77thRally Poland return after not running in 2020.

*M-Sport Poland has unleashed its all-new Fiesta Rally3 challenger, the first of its kind built to the FIA’s new rules. There are new Rally4 cars from Opel and Renault, while Rally2 Kit cars from Suzuki and Toyota are in contention for ERC2 points.

*Drivers in Rally2 cars are permitted to use a maximum of 16 tyres on asphalt and gravel events, with Rally3 drivers allowed to use a maximum of 16 tyres on asphalt and 12 on gravel rallies. For drivers in Rally4 and Rally5 cars, no more than 12 tyres can be used on asphalt or gravel.

*All drivers holding ERC priority status can score overall championship points in 2021, regardless of the type of FIA rally car they are competing in (Rally2, Rally3, Rally4, Rally5, Group N, Rally2 Kit and RGT).



ABARTH RALLY CUP CONTINUES TO OFFER SPECTACULAR PRIZES

The search is on for the 2021 Abarth Rally Cup winner – and the recipient of as much as €85,000 in prize money. The one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally on Pirelli tyres forms part of the ERC structure for the third season and provides drivers of various ages, and with differing levels of experience, the chance to compete on international-standard events on gravel and asphalt in the spectacular rear-wheel-drive scorpion-badged sportscars from Italy. Backed up by extensive media coverage, expert technical support and an on-event replacement parts service, Abarth Rally Cup contenders will chase a round-by-round prize money pool of €24,000 per event, plus an end-of-season bonus of €25,000. Because the Abarth 124 rally is built to RGT regulations, Abarth Rally Cup crews are eligible for ERC2 points and the coveted FIA title awarded to the winner of the European championship’s production-based category. Click



CLIO TROPHY BY TOKSPORT WRT IS GO FOR 2021 ERC

Accessible arrive-and-drive rallying is new for the FIA European Rally Championship in 2021 courtesy of the exciting Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. Using the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres as standard, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT takes place over five ERC events and offers a number of prizes and incentives to competitors. A joint initiative from Renault Sport Racing, FIA European and world title-winning team Toksport WRT and ERC promoter Eurosport Events, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT uses a format unique to the ERC. Click



ERC-MICHELIN TALENT FACTORY INITIATIVE SUPPORTS EMERGING STARS

FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events is delighted to announce the creation of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory for the new season. Recognising the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory also offers a number of incentives, including special tyre prices on first six events of ERC 2021 with the best performing driver receiving their full tyre allocation for the final two events of the season from MICHELIN. VIP visits to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France for the three best performing ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members following the first six events of the season are also provided. Click



P1 RACING FUELS PODIUM CHALLENGE REWARDS ERC DRIVERS

The P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge continues in 2021 and rewards the top three finishes in ERC1 and ERC2 on each round with fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, helping competitors to further reduce the cost of competing. Across both categories, the winning drivers receive 150 litres of fuel, while the second and third placed drivers receive 100L and 50L respectively. Click



HOW TO FOLLOW?

On TV and online:

There will be live coverage, including from the ERC’s camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, on



Interviews and start position selection:15h30 CET, Friday August 27 on



SS5:Pindula (18.95kms) from 13h55 CET, Saturday August 28 on



SS7:Hošťálková (18.86kms) from 16h26 CET, Saturday August 28 on



SS12:Májová (25.43kms) from 09h54 CET, Sunday August 29 on



SS15:Májová (25.43kms) from 14h33 CET, Sunday August 29 on



Details of the daily highlights, Rally Review and ERC All Accesswill be available



Videos, news update and live timing:Available at



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available at



Social media:Follow the ERC onInstagram,Twitter.



BARUM CZECH RALLY ZLÍN FIVE FACTS

1:Zlín’s rise from small town to big city is credited to Tomáš Bat’a, who founded a shoe factory there in 1894. His old office – located in a moving elevator – is preserved in the Regional Authority Building 21, which is home to the Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s headquarters.

2:Now established as a bustling university city, Zlín’s south-eastern Moravia setting is 300 kilometres from the Czech capital Prague and 220 kilometres from the Austrian capital Vienna.

3:Zlín became Gottwaldov from 1949-1990 after the first Czech communist president, Klement Gottwald.

4:Barum Czech Rally Zlín ran for the first time in 1971 and turns 50 in 2021. Jan Halmažna took the inaugural honours in a ŠKODA 1100 MB.

