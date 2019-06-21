ERC event preview: PZM 76th Rally Poland

The all-action FIA European Rally Championship heads to Poland next week (28-30 June) with one point separating title chasers Łukasz Habaj, the home hero, and ERC1 Junior pacesetter Chris Ingram.

And with PZM 76th Rally Poland edition number 50 to count for ERC points, it’s fitting that not only is the championship battle tightly poised, the event’s appeal has attracted 102 entrants, the highest number since 1975, with 24 top-of-the-range R5 cars registered for the international section alone.



As well as counting for the ERC, the rally forms a Polish championship double-header, with points awarded on both days. It’s resulted in a strong turnout by home-grown drivers, including a trio of promising youngsters: Miko Marczyk, the RMSP leader, and R5 category newcomers Marcin Słobodzian and Kacper Wrȯblewski. Tomasz Kasperczyk, second to Marczyk in the RMSP points, is also firmly in contention.



ERC Junior has 21 rising stars bidding to build experience and establish reputations. A full ERC Junior preview will be issued on Monday 24 June. Meanwhile, Polish driver Dariusz Poloński will be a contender for victory in the new-for-2019 Abarth Rally Cup with competitors also eligible for ERC2 points.



Organisers have worked hard to deliver a compact route of just 659 kilometres by reducing the length of the liaison sections between stages. There are 15 stages in total beginning with the first of three runs of the purpose-built Mikołajki Arena stage, which drivers tackle in pairs, on Friday evening (28 June). Saturday’s itinerary features four stages run twice. On Sunday, there will be twin visits to three stages with the Mikołajki Max stage starting in the arena this year rather than finishing in it, as was the case in 2018. The event starts and finishes in Mikołajki’s Main Square.



Rally Poland in 100 words

One of the world’s oldest rallies returned to the ERC roster in 2018 after a five-year break as Rally Poland replaced Rally Rzeszow as the country’s round of the European championship for its 75th edition. First run in 1921, Rally Poland’s home since 2005 has been Mikołajki in the picturesque Masurian lake district, a three-hour drive north from the capital Warsaw, where high-speed all-gravel stages are commonplace. And it was in Mikołajki where Kajetan Kajetanowicz first emerged as a major force in the ERC, taking the event win in 2013 prior to beginning his record-breaking title treble sequence in 2015.



What’s new for 2019?

A reduction in the length of the liaison sections has meant for a compact route of 659 kilometres. The Mikołajki Max stage, used twice on leg two, starts in the arena this year rather than finishing in it, as was the case in 2018. Having run in early autumn last year, the event gets a fan-friendly summer date in 2019.



Changes to the ERC include the renaming of the ERC Junior categories: ERC Junior Under 28 becomes ERC1 Junior, ERC Junior U27 becomes ERC3 Junior with continued support from Pirelli. Meanwhile, R4-K and RGT cars are eligible for ERC2 points, the Abarth Rally Cup will be contested over six ERC rounds, while Rally Hungary joins the calendar for the first time as the deciding round in November.



Talking points

*Home heroŁukasz Habajheads the bulging entry but admits to being torn between bidding for a second ERC win of the season and focusing on preserving his ERC title lead, which stands at one point over ERC1 Junior leaderChris Ingramafter three rounds. Ingram took his first international podium in Poland last year with a strong third place.

*Alexey Lukyanuksecured his maiden FIA European Rally Championship in Mikołajki last season, despite his high-speed crash on the opening leg. Having landed his first finish of 2019 in Latvia in late May, the Russian will be keen to continue that momentum as he aims to defend his crown.

*Miko Marczyk, the Polish championship (RMSP) leader, is bidding to improve on his fifth place overall from 2018, while R5 category newcomers and fellow Polish rising talents,Marcin SłobodzianandKacper Wrȯblewskiwill also be eager to impress, as willTomasz Kasperczyk, second to Marczyk in the RMSP.

*Kasperczyk, a former ERC Junior regular, and Marczyk have taken a win apiece in the RMSP this year.

*ACCR Czech Rally Team’sFilip Marešreturns to Poland – where he made his first start on gravel in an R5 car – on a high following his breakthrough Czech championship victory recently.

*Double ERC Junior champion and fourth seedMarijan Griebelis a Rally Poland newcomer. The German will be hoping for change of fortune after a luckless start to his season.

*Other event newcomers include ERC1 Junior contendersMattias AdielssonandHiroki Arai, plus Lithuanian talentVaidotas Žala, who was rapid on his ERC debut in Latvia last month.

*Albert von Thurn und Taxisis also new to the high-speed stages in Masuria after a back injury kept him on the sidelines in 2018. The German will be armed with a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, which is the car of choice for multiple Hungarian champion, MOL Racing Team’sNorbert Herczig.

*With a strong pedigree in production-based machinery, Lithuania’sVytautas Švedasis set to make his first ERC start in a Polo, which he recently acquired.

*After missing the last two ERC rounds,Aloísio Monteiroreturns to partner ERC3 JuniorPedro Antunesin the two-strong FPAK Portugal Team ERC line-up. Like Monteiro, BrazilianPaulo Nobrewill rely on ŠKODA Fabia R5 power.

*Having co-drivenKajetan Kajetanowiczto a record three consecutive European championship titles,Jarek Baranis set for his first ERC start since 2017 when he links up with former world championship regular turned cross-country starAron Domżała. It will be their second event together after they finished second on a practice event in Lithuania earlier this month withToni Gardemeister’s TGS Worldwide team.

*In a late change to the entry,Mikko Lukkawill take over fromAntti LinnaketoasJari Huttunen’s co-driver as Huttunen returns for a second crack at winning Rally Poland having come within 8.3s in 2018.

*Juan Carlos Alonsois back to fight for ERC2 points and will face opposition fromZelindo Melegari, KuwaitiMshari Althefiri– second on his ERC2 debut in Latvia – and RussianDmitry Fefanov.

*Abarth Rally Cup contendersDariusz PolońskiandAndrea Nucitawill also chase ERC2 points.

*As on Rally Liepāja, the popularity of the ERC3 category is once again demonstrated with a 19-strong entry, including 16 in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior division.

*Florian Bernardiwill make his gravel debut bidding for his second ERC3 win of 2019 following his Rally Islas Canarias triumph last month.

*Like Bernardi, American ex-sportscar racerSean Johnston– who made his ERC debut in Poland last September – and PoleTomasz Zbrojaaren’t eligible for ERC3 Junior points.

*But of the 16 that are, Rally Team Spain’sEfrén Llarenaheads the category fromSindre Furusethand FPAK Portugal Team ERC’sPedro Antunes.

*Llarena came close to winning the class in Poland last September, just losing out in a thrilling battle withTom Kristensson, now a contender in the Junior world championship.

*EstonianKen Torn, who won on his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally Liepāja last month in a Ford Fiesta R2T, and NorwegianSteve Røklandwill be in the thick of the victory battle, with Røkland finishing third behind Torn and Furuseth in Latvia. A full ERC Junior preview highlighting all the contenders will be issued separately.



Head to head: Furuseth vRøkland

Following their exciting battle for second in class on Rally Liepāja, Norwegians Sindre Furuseth and Steve Røkland will continue their pursuit of success in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on PZM 76th Rally Poland. Both are newcomers to the Mikołajki event, but with high-speed gravel stages very much their natural habitat, Furuseth and Røkland have what it takes to bid for the category win.



Form guide: Vaidotas Žala

After showing pace in abundance on his ERC debut in Latvia, Lithuanian high-flyer Vaidotas Žala makes his first Rally Poland start on top form after winning the most recent round of his national championship. Žala scored seven top-six stage times on Rally Liepāja and would have challenged for a top-five finish had it not been for a time-consuming puncture on the third stage of the high-speed gravel event.



How to follow?

On TV and online:Live coverage of selected stages onFacebook. Daily highlights on Eurosport, Eurosport Player. Videos on YouTube. ERC All Access on Eurosport on 2 July. Event highlights broadcast around the world.

Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com

ERC Radio:Live from the end of all stages and selected service park visits. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App

Social media:Follow the ERC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

The post ERC event preview: PZM 76th Rally Poland appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.