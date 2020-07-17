ERC event preview: Rally di Roma Capitale

-

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is go – at last – on Rally di Roma Capitale Italy next week with new drivers, new teams, new cars and new rules in store.

Essentials

What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 1 of 6*

When:24-26 July 2020

Where:Fiuggi, near Rome, Italy

Stages:15

Distance:197.80 kilometres

Surface:Tarmac

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):3 (2017-2019)

*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA ERC1 Junior, FIA ERC3 Junior, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup



Recent winners:

2019:Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai (Škoda Fabia R5)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)

2015:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)



Overview

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is go – at last – on Rally di Roma Capitale Italy next week with new drivers, new teams, new cars and new rules in store.



But while there have been changes aplenty since Chris Ingram beat Alexey Lukyanuk to the 2019 title a dramatic final-stage showdown on Rally Hungary last November, the objective behind the oldest international rally series in the world remains unaltered: to provide a competitive and accessible clear path of progression from national level to the world stage.



Taking place over six events (three on asphalt, three on gravel) between July and November, the 2020 ERC will be divided into various categories based on car performance and, in the case of the ERC1 Junior and Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior divisions, driver age and experience.



The ERC also incorporates the Abarth Rally Cup, a one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally, while the ERC’s Official Fuels Partner, P1 Racing Fuels, organises the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge.



Double ERC champion and last year’s Roma winner Giandomenico Basso heads the entry followed by 2018 champion and Roma winner Alexey Lukyanuk. The ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior champions from last season, Filip Mareš and Efrén Llarena, will both be competing, as will leading female drivers Rachele Somaschini and Adrienn Vogel. Dariusz Poloński is a favourite for the ERC2/Abarth Rally Cup victory.



Rally di Roma Capitale, which marks the resumption of FIA international-level rallying as certain restrictions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, ease in some countries. Based in Fiuggi to the south east of the Italian capital, this year’s event consists of 15 asphalt-only stages over a distance of 197.80 kilometres. Following Free Practice and the Qualifying Stage on the morning of 24 July, crews head to the Castel Sant’Angelo and central Rome for the ceremonial start and to begin the Roma parade, a motorised tour of the city’s historic buildings and landmarks with drivers in their rally cars behind police escorts.



Rally di Roma Capitale in 100 words

The progression of this asphalt event, organised and promoted by Max Rendina’s Motorsport Italia organisation, is impressive. Having first run in 2013, Rally di Roma Capitale made its ERC debut in 2017 as Italy returned to the European championship for the first time since 2013 when Rallye Sanremo was on the calendar. It proved a big hit and continues to flourish. While COVID-19 restrictions mean no visit to Ostia for the seaside superspecial, the popular stages around Pico to the far south east of event hub Fiuggi remain. By also counting as an Italian championship round, local participation is strong.



ERC Q&A: Alexey Lukyanuk (2018 winner, former ERC champion)



When was the last time you drove a rally car?“It was in Hungary almost eight months ago! It will be pretty tough to come back after such a long break. We know that some drivers already have some events and some rallies. Sit and push is my only option.”



Given it’s your first rally since last November will you still push from the start?“I don’t think my approach can change. It all depends on the feeling. If I can be confident with the car, with the conditions, with the pacenotes, it will give me a good background to push. But if we are far away from the perfect set-up and something is missing, we will have to see how it works.”



How have the preparations gone with your new co-driver Dmitry Eremeev?“We did some homework, some preparations. Of course, it does not replace the real experience in a rally car. But we are not starting from complete scratch. We already have some contact and we should be capable of handling things in the right way.”



Rally di Roma Capitale is described as very difficult. Is that a view you share?“I never really think that some rally is quite easy, another is quite difficult, it’s just a special event with its unique roads, unique character. On every rally you can find some dangerous places, some challenges to face. But the stages are so different and fun to drive. It’s really exciting.”



Some stages will be run three times rather than the usual two. What difference will that make?“Normally it changes dramatically after the first 20-30 cars on the first passs, so it will be more or less consistent, I hope. After all, Rome is not a rally where you can cut so much [the corners] like you can in Germany or Spain. I see no big stress, normally we drive as fast as possible on the first and second pass and the third one is like a bonus. For rally drivers it’s really interesting and exciting to drive new roads and more different stages but we understand the situation and these measures are necessary in this season.”



The big entry numbers

The entry list for Rally di Roma Capitale demonstrates the appeal of the ERC and commitment from the competing teams and drivers during the unprecedented period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the key numbers:



87:A total of87crews have entered Rally di Roma Capitale.

56:Of the87drivers entered,56(64%) have registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.

42:Some42top-of-the-range Rally2 cars are set for action in Rome with29crewed by ERC drivers.

26:The ERC Junior championships have attracted a total of26entries, with13eligible for ERC1 Junior (for Rally2 cars) and13in contention for ERC3 Junior honours in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars.

24:With24nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.

4:Reigning national champions from Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania, plus the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior title holders set to take part.

34:Drivers competing in Rome have won a combined34ERC events and claimed3overall FIA European Rally Championship titles.

3:The opening round of the Abarth Rally Cup will be a three-driver battle between Dariusz Poloński and newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini.



ERC 2020: what’s new?

Points-scoring system:The top 15 rather than the top 10 will score points as follows: 30-24-21-19-17-15-13-11-9-7-5-4-3-2-1. The leg bonus points allocation has also changed with the top five rather than the top seven scoring leg bonus points: 5-4-3-2-1.Rally5 for ERC3 Junior:Rally5 cars will also be eligible for ERC3 Junior (it was Rally4 cars previously)A summary of other changes will be issued separately.



Talking points

ERC Junior champions on the move:CzechFilip Mareš, who beatChris Ingramto the 2019 ERC1 Junior title by 0.3s, will battle for outright honours, whileEfrén Llarenasteps up to ERC1 Junior with Rallye Team Spain as the ERC3 Junior champion.



New year, new co-driver:Alexey Lukyanukis back to reclaim his ERC title with new co-driverDmitry Eremeev. Rally di Roma Capitale will be their first event together in their Pirelli-equipped Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën, while next Tuesday’s official test marks Lukyanuk’s return behind the wheel for the first time since Rally Hungary. Double ERC Junior championMarijan Griebelwill partner Lukyanuk at Saintéloc.



National champions on show:The reigning champions from Germany (Fabian Kreim), Italy (Giandomenico Basso), Poland (Miko Marczyk) and Romania (Simone Tempestini) are all entered.



Hungary for more:MOL Racing Team’sNorbert Herczig, who won the Hungarian title four times before graduating to the ERC, is back for his third season of European competition.



ERC’s youngest winner in action:Oliver Solberg, who made history when he won the ERC-counting Rally Liepāja last season aged 17 years, eight months and three days, is a Roma rookie, as is M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’sAdrien Fourmaux, a frontrunner in the World Rally Championship 2 class.Dominik Dinkelis also competing in Rome for the first time.



Developing for the future:MRF Tyres is embarking on a major development programme within the ERC with five-time ERC event winnerCraig Breenand emerging FinnEmil Lindholmleading the project.



Hopes of a nation:Callum Devineis undertaking his first full-season ERC bid as part of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, an initiative from his country’s ASN.



Aiming for three:Having won two national-level rallies in as many weekends in Italy, former ERC3 Junior title contenderAndrea Crugnolais gearing up to make it three on an event he should have won last season (he was fastest out of 15 stages) but for a time-consuming puncture. He takes over F.P.F Sport’s Citroën C3 R5 from three-time ERC championLuca Rossettifor 2020.



Power hike:CzechErik Caisand Luxembourg-bornGrégoire Munsterare graduating to Rally2 level in ERC1 Junior having competed – and impressed – in ERC3 Junior last season.



When in Rome:Rally di Roma Capitale is as close as it gets to a home rally for Germany’sAlbert von Thurn und Taxis, who lives in the Italian city. His former GT racing team-mateNiki Mayr-Melnhof, the 2018 Austrian champion, is competing as part of a major ERC campaign.



Lucky by name…Alberto Battistolli, son ofLuigi ‘Lucky’ Battistolli, a prolific winner in historic rallying, has registered for ERC1 Junior for the first time, as has his fellow ItalianDamiano De Tommaso.



Pole position:Jarosław Koltunis set to make his first ERC start for more than a year. Run under the banner of his new business venture Plon RT, Koltun has upgraded to a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII, while his old Fiesta R5 will be driven in Rome by his fellow PoleAdam Stec.



Super-fast from Slovenia:Bošjtan Avbelj,who switched to rallying from circuit racing, comes with a strong reputation as a fast performer in his homeland.



Full Gass:Alessandro Rehas registered for top-class ERC points for the first time. He will drive a Gass Racing Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, the car of choice – for the first time – for double ERC champion Basso.



Rusce returns:Having made his ERC debut back in 1997,Antonio Ruscereturns for what will be his second outing in a Citroën C3 R5.



RGT to Rally2: Enrico Brazzolimakes his ERC debut as a two-time ERC Historic class title winner. The Italian, who won the FIA RGT title in 2019 and is a former World Rally Championship 3 champion, will join Oliver Solberg in a second P.A. Racing Polo.



All aboard in Abarths:NewcomersRoberto GobbinandAndrea Mabelliniwill battleDariusz Polońskifor honours when the second Abarth Rally Cup season within the ERC gets underway in Rome.



Porsche power:Petr Nešetřilbrings his Porsche 997 GT3 from Czech Republic to the ERC with Rally di Roma Capitale the first of several planned outings.



Regulars preparing to rally:ERC2 regularsDmitry FeofanovandZelindo Melegari, from Italy, will compete for production class honours, as will newcomerIgor Widłakfrom Poland.



Will it be Ken’s turn again?After winning ERC3 and ERC3 Junior on his Roma debut last season, Tarmac noviceKen Tornreturns to fly the Estonian Autosport Junior Team flag in a Ford Fiesta Rally4.



Prospects from Portugal:Pedro AlmeidaandPedro Antuneswill drive Peugeot’s all-new 208 Rally4. Antunues compete in Rome last year while Almeida can count on the extensive knowledge of co-driverHugo Magalhães. Magalhães partnered his name sake Bruno Magalhães to an overall podium in Rome in 2017 and fifth place the following year.



More in Rally4:FinnMiika Hokkanenwill also be 208 Rally4-powered, as will Rallye Team Spain’sPep Bassas, who makes his ERC debut as his prize for winning RFEDA’s Beca Júnior R2 title last season.Rachele Somaschini, who will raise awareness of cystic fibrosis through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro campaign, has recently confirmed her switch to ERC3 Junior and the new-for-2020 Peugeot.



Relying on R2:Amaury Molle, who spent the winter coaching at an ice-driving school in northern Sweden, relies on Peugeot’s previous-generation 208 R2 for his ERC3 Junior bid. Ex-karterSergio Cuestawill also be drive a 208 R2 for what will be his first ERC3 Junior run and his first start since 2018.



Heroic comeback:Fully recovered after breaking his back and neck when he crashed on a rally in his native Sweden last year,Adam Westlundreturns with new co-driverDavid Arhusiander.



Time for a Fiesta:Like Westlund, ERC3 Junior newcomersWilliam Creighton,Nikolai Landa,Marco PollaraandDennis Rådströmwill all drive M-Sport Poland’s Ford Fiesta Rally4.



Keeping it in the family:While Nikolai Landa counts on fatherGünter Landafor co-driving skills,ZoltánandMartin Lászlófrom Hungary have formed a father-and-son team in ERC3 with both driving Fiesta Rally4s. Leading female driverAdrienn Vogelwill also fly the Hungarian flag as she embarks on her first ERC3 adventure.



Rome returnee:After making his ERC debut in Rome in 2018, Csaba Juhász is back in his trusty Renault Clio.Alessandro Grillowill also drive a Clio.



Title-winning pedigree:Łukasz Lewandowskisteps up to ERC as the Polish 2WD champion. A self-confessed late starter in the sport, the Pole concedes he came close to stopping after breaking his legs in a crash in 2016.



Head to head: Giandomenico Basso v Alexey Lukyanuk

Basso won Rally di Roma Capitale last year, Lukyanuk the year before. Basso is a double ERC champion, Lukyanuk took his first and only (to date) ERC title in 2018, the year of his Rally di Roma Capitale victory.



Form guide: Andrea Crugnola

After winning 13 out of 15 Rally di Roma Capitale stages last year and scoring victories on the two rallies he has contested so far in 2020, former ERC3 Junior Championship title contender Andrea Crugnola can’t put a foot wrong right now. And he has big shoes to fill, taking over the F.P.F Sport Citroën C3 R5 previously campaigned by three-time European champion Luca Rosetti.



How to follow?

On TV and online:There will be live coverage onFacebookof the start selection and ceremonial start in Rome from 19h00 on 24 July, plus SS2 (10h02), SS5 (16h15) on 25 July and SS11 (12h34), SS15 (17h15) on 26 July. In addition, there will be live coverage of the pre-event press conference (13h00) on 24 July, the Media Zone (19h00) on 25 July and the post-event press conference (18h30) on 26 July. Daily highlights on Eurosport, Eurosport Player. Videos on YouTube.ERC All Accesson Eurosport on 28 July.

Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com

ERC Radio:Live from the end of all stages and selected service park visits. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App.

Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter.



Five facts:

1:Rome’s famous Colosseum, which features on the Roma parade route, is the largest amphitheatre ever built. Construction began in AD 72 and was completed in AD 80.

2:In stark contrast, Rally di Roma Capitale took place for the first time in 2013 and joined the ERC roster in 2017 when the closest finish in recent ERC history was recorded as Bryan Bouffier beat Kajetan Kajetanowicz by 0.3s.

3:The commune of event base Fiuggi, to the southeast of central Rome, was made famous by its natural spring water and the healing powers it possesses.

4:Rome was one of two European capitals to host the ERC in 2019. Nicosia is home to the Cyprus Rally.

5:Italy has celebrated 23 European championship triumphs over the years. Giandomenico Basso (2006 and 2009) and Luca Rossetti (2008, 2010-2011) are both multiple winners.



For more event information including event itinerary, entry list and maps go to:

https://www.fiaerc.com/event/rally-di-roma-capitale-2020/

