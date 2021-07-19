The all-action 2021 FIA European Rally Championship continues with Rally di Roma Capitale, the first of two consecutive Tarmac rounds following back-to-back events on gravel in Poland and Latvia.



What:2021 FIA European Rally Championship round 3 of 8*

When:July 23-25, 2021

Where:Rome and Fiuggi, Italy

Stages:13

Distance:187.37 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):4 (2017-2020)

*Also counting for:ERC2, ERC3, ERC Junior, ERC3 Junior, European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup, Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available



Recent winners:

2020:Alexey Lukyanuk/Dmitry Eremeev (Citroën C3 R5)

2019:Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai (Škoda Fabia R5)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5)*

*Non-ERC event



The rally in 100 words:

The progression of this asphalt event from Max Rendina’s Motorsport Italia organisation is impressive. First run in 2013, Rally di Roma Capitale made its ERC debut in 2017 as Italy returned to the European championship for the first time in four years when Rallye Sanremo was on the calendar. It proved a big hit and continues to flourish. From event hub Fiuggi crews tackle challenging stages north, west and southeast of the thermal spa town, while a new stage around the Terme di Caracalla in central Rome provides another exciting spectacle. The rally also counts for Sparco Italian championship points.



The main changes for 2021:

The fifth Rally di Roma Capitale to count for the ERC kick-offs with a spectacular superspecial stage in the heart of the Eternal City with the all-new Caracalla ACI Roma stage due to take place from 20h00 CET on Friday July 23. Located close to the Colosseum and Circus Maximus, the stage will start from Via San Balbina and will total 2.00 kilometres over a loop around the Terme di Caracalla, repeated twice. SS1 Caracalla ACI Roma will follow the ceremonial start at Castel Sant’Angelo from 19h00 and the traditional Roma parade. In other changes, Collepardo – Civita on Sunday is a new addition but the famous Pico stage is not included on this year's itinerary.



The route in short:

Saturday July 24:Following Friday evening’s festivities in Rome, the serious action begins on Saturday morning west of Fiuggi with the 7.25 kilometres of Rocca di Cave, which follows the same route as in 2019 and 2020. The first five kilometres feature 18 uphill hairpins on the climb to Rocca di Cave. The last two kilometres to the finish in Capranica – Prenestina are more flowing in nature. With a 1.50-kilometre liaison section to SS2, Rocca Santo Stefano, there’s no respite. The 19.70-kilometre test starts in Capranica with a very technical and fast initial section that also includes several changes of rhythm until the route reaches Rocca Santo Stefano, where a steep and challenging descent leads to the stage finish. SS3, Affile – Bellegra, is 7.34 kilometres in length and begins at the exit of Affile village with crews negotiating a very fast and technical road. It’s uphill for the second part towards Bellegra with high speeds and some very spectacular hairpins adding to the challenge. Following a regroup and service in Fiuggi, Rocca di Cave and Rocca Santo Stefano are repeated in their entirety in the afternoon, but the return to Affile – Bellegra starts from the 4.40-kilometre mark for streaming requirements and runs over a distance of 2.94 kilometres.



Sunday July 25:Two loops of three stages, plus a third visit to the day-opening Fiuggi – Guarcino test make up Sunday’s deciding action. It’s an early wake-up call with SS7, which covers 19.87 kilometres, due to get underway at 07h45 local time. The stage begins in Fiuggi and incorporates Guarcino, a Rally di Roma Capitale classic, and includes three notable changes of rhythm, jumps and a high-speed section towards the finish. Collepardo – Civita is next up with the 10.62-kilometre layout a new addition to the itinerary. It’s technical with numerous hairpins. Santopadre – Arpino is located southeast of Fiuggi and is the rally’s longest stage at 21.17 kilometres. Identical to the route used for the last two years, the stage begins with a twisty section on high-grip asphalt for approximately 3.5 kilometres. The next 4.5 kilometres are narrower before the stage widens again on a fast section close to the village of Santopadre ahead of a series of challenging bends on the run to the finish. The third visit to Fiuggi – Guarcino is due to begin at 17h15 local time with the podium scheduled from 18h00 in Fiuggi.



OVERVIEW

The all-action 2021 FIA European Rally Championship continues with Rally di Roma Capitale, the first of two consecutive Tarmac rounds following back-to-back events on gravel in Poland and Latvia.



Based in Fiuggi east of Rome from July 23-25, Rally di Roma Capitale has been part of the ERC family since 2017 when Bryan Bouffier beat Kajetan Kajetanowicz to victory by 0.3s in a dramatic finish.



For the event’s fifth ERC appearance, organisers have introduced new stages, including a superspecial in the heart of the Eternal City, and have attracted a sky-high 99 registrations of which 63 will be eligible for ERC points, while 34 are due to take part in pacesetting Rally2 cars.



As well as a talent-packed driver line-up there will be new cars, new teams, new categories, new rules, plus the latest crop of exciting young guns aiming to prove their worth as they continue the step up from national level to the world stage via the ERC.



While the ERC’s focus remains on providing a clear path of progression for drivers aiming for the top of the sport, it continues to be open to all-comers with a vast array of driver age and experience – plus machinery from the FIA Rally Cars Pyramid – all in action.



Rally di Roma Capitale is a round of the revamped FIA ERC Junior Championship for Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres, plus the new-for-2021 Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the arrive-and-driver series for the Renault Clio Rally5 using MICHELIN tyres. MICHELIN is also providing incentives for young talents in Rally2 cars using its products via the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory.



Administered by the FIA and promoted by Eurosport Events, the ERC is the established step-up series to the FIA World Rally Championship and is backed up by a global broadcast package, which includes extensive coverage on the various Eurosport platforms. Four stages on each event are shown live on



ABARTH RALLY CUP CONTINUES TO OFFER SPECTACULAR PRIZES

The search is on for the 2021 Abarth Rally Cup winner – and the recipient of as much as €85,000 in prize money. The one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally on Pirelli tyres forms part of the ERC structure for the third season and provides drivers of various ages, and with differing levels of experience, the chance to compete on international-standard events on gravel and asphalt in the spectacular rear-wheel-drive scorpion-badged sportscars from Italy. Backed up by extensive media coverage, expert technical support and an on-event replacement parts service, Abarth Rally Cup contenders will chase a round-by-round prize money pool of €24,000 per event, plus an end-of-season bonus of €25,000. Because the Abarth 124 rally is built to RGT regulations, Abarth Rally Cup crews are eligible for ERC2 points and the coveted FIA title awarded to the winner of the European championship's production-based category. Click



CLIO TROPHY BY TOKSPORT WRT IS GO FOR 2021 ERC

Accessible arrive-and-drive rallying is new for the FIA European Rally Championship in 2021 courtesy of the exciting Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. Using the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres as standard, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT takes place over five ERC events and offers a number of prizes and incentives to competitors. A joint initiative from Renault Sport Racing, FIA European and world title-winning team Toksport WRT and ERC promoter Eurosport Events, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT uses a format unique to the ERC. Click



ERC-MICHELIN TALENT FACTORY INITIATIVE SUPPORTS EMERGING STARS

FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events is delighted to announce the creation of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory for the new season. Recognising the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory also offers a number of incentives, including special tyre prices on first six events of ERC 2021 with the best performing driver receiving their full tyre allocation for the final two events of the season from MICHELIN. VIP visits to MICHELIN's Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France for the three best performing ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members following the first six events of the season are also provided. Click



P1 RACING FUELS PODIUM CHALLENGE REWARDS ERC DRIVERS

