ERC event preview: Rally Hungary

Three drivers will face off for the oldest international rally championship title in the world when Hungary hosts the hotly anticipated 2019 ERC season decider from 8-10 November.

Essentials

What:2019 FIA European Rally Championship round 8 of 8*

When:8-10 November 2019

Where:Nyíregyháza, Hungary

Stages:14

Distance:211.52 kilometres

Surface:Tarmac

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):0 (new to the ERC calendar for 2019)



*Also counting for:ERC2, ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, ERC Nations’ Cup, ERC Ladies’ Trophy



Recent winners:

2018:András Hadik/Attila Deák (Ford Fiesta R5)*

*Event ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally, a round of the Hungarian championship



Overview

Since 1953, the FIA European Rally Championship has created heroes with names such as Rauno Aaltonen, Miki Biasion, Vic Elford, Sandro Munari and Walter Röhrl, plus current leading names like Giandomenico Basso, Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Jan Kopecký, Esapekka Lappi andAlexey Lukyanukall lifting the crown.



And Russian Lukyanuk can win the title for a second year in succession – providing he can overhaul the two drivers ahead of him,Chris Ingramfrom Great Britain, and Poland’sŁukasz Habaj, who are bidding to clinch the FIA’s leading regional rally championship laurels for the first time.



Heading to Rally Hungary, a new addition to the ERC roster for 2019, 25-year-old Ingram leads the standings by 19 points from Habaj with Lukyanuk just nine points further back. Based on those numbers alone it might appear that Ingram is in the ascendency, but it’s certainly not that simple.



A maximum of 39 points are up for grabs in Hungary and with ERC drivers counting their best six scores over the season, Habaj and Lukyanuk are very much in the hunt despite the gap to Ingram.



While Habaj and Lukyanuk are set to drop four and three points respectively from their eventual totals, Ingram could end up discounting 12 points from his final score following the finish in Nyíregyháza.



Although Habaj and Lukyanuk have taken a win apiece in 2019, Ingram has yet to register an overall victory, instead focusing his efforts on winning the supporting ERC1 Junior title during the first six events of the year. While he ultimately came up short toFilip Marešin his bid to win that accolade – and the 100,000 euros on offer to the champion – by a mere 0.3s on the deciding round in Czech Republic, points scored that weekend promoted him to the top of the overall table and gave him another goal to chase.



As well as hosting the overall championship decider, Rally Hungary marks the concluding round of the new-for-2019 Abarth Rally Cup when ItalianAndrea Nucitaand Poland’sDariusz Poloński– separated by just eight points – will chase the title and a prize purse of 30,000 euros. Meanwhile, BritonNabila Tejparis aiming to beat double winnerEkaterina Stratieva(Bulgaria) to the ERC Ladies’ Trophy.



While the ERC2** and ERC3** titles have been settled in favour of Juan Carlos Alonso and Efrén Llarena respectively, the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams is undecided prior to Rally Hungary with three entrants (Saintéloc Junior Team, Toksport WRT and ACCR Czech Rally Team) possible winners.



Fourteen stages over a competitive distance of 211.52 kilometres await the ERC contenders, while organisers have attracted a 114-strong entry – including 29 top-of-the-range R5 cars between the International, National and Historic fields, as the latest exciting chapter in the history of Hungarian motorsport is written.



Rally Hungary in 100 words

Hungary returns to the ERC for the first time since 2003 with a new sealed-surface event in Nyíregyháza, north-east Hungary, approximately 150 minutes by car from the capital Budapest. While the event was effectively brand new for 2018 when it ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally and counted as the Hungarian championship finale, the city and surrounding region were regulars on the national scene in previous years. Four-time Hungarian champion and double ERC podium finisher Norbert Herczig talks of a “mixture of very fast and very narrow, but good quality stages”, while the event enjoys enthusiastic government and local authority support.



Talking points

*After relying on a crowdfunding campaign launched by his mother Jo to contest the Cyprus Rally,Chris Ingramresorted to auctioning off his old rally overalls to raise much needed funding to continue his title chase with Toksport WRT and become the first Briton since Vic Elford in 1967 to lift the crown.

*Łukasz Habajstepped up his preparations for his ERC title challenge in Hungary with an outing on Partr - Sev.en Commodities Rally Vsetín last month. Forming part of the Czech Republic’s Rallysprint series, the country’s second-tier rally contest, the seven-stage event allowed Habaj to reacclimatise to asphalt competition follow the ERC’s gravel-based Cyprus Rally. He finished sixth overall.

*Alexey Lukyanuktook time out of his Rally Hungary preparations to coach Saintéloc team-mateSean Johnstonas the American gets to grips with the Citroën C3 R5 he’ll use for the first time on his step up from ERC3 to ERC1 level in Nyíregyháza.

*Four-time national championNorbert Herczigwill be seeking family advice ahead of his home round of the ERC. The Volkswagen-powered MOL Racing Team driver’s 16-year-old son Patric won the Hungarian Rallycross Championship on the Rabócsiring track, which hosts Rally Hungary’s opening superspecial.

*Filip Marešis taking up the first of two prize drives from ERC promoter Eurosport Events for winning the 2019 ERC1 Junior Championship**. The Czech federation-backed promise drives a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo run by his idol Roman Kresta.Jan Hloušekis back on co-driving duty after partnering factory ŠKODA driver Jan Kopecký on the world championship events in Great Britain and Spain of late.

*András Hadikwill be hoping the old adage ‘you’re only as good as your last rally’ holds true having won the Nyíregyháza Rally in 2018. For his return, the one-time ERC2 regular is armed with M-Sport’s latest take on the Ford Fiesta R5.

*Much is expected ofFerenz Vincze Jr, the 2019 Hungarian champion and a winner of four national championship rallies this season alone. The Korda Racing driver was third on the 2018 Nyíregyháza Rally. Like Vincze Jr,Pál Lovászis also preparing to make his ERC debut.

*After scoring his first ERC points of the year on the Cyprus Rally,Albert von Thurn und Taxisgot back into Tarmac mode by finishing runner-up on Rally Idrija in Slovenia last month.

*János Puskádi, who returns to the ERC in his native Hungary after a three-year hiatus, placed fifth overall on the Slovenian event in a similar ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.

*Following his impressive showing on the Cyprus Rally, ex-GT racer and 2018 Austrian rally championNiki Mayr-Melnhofwill be hoping to show off his Tarmac-driving skills in Hungary.

*Double ERC2 championTibor Érdi Jrstarts his home round of the European championship desperate to score points for the first time in the ŠKODA Fabia R5 entered by his family team.

*With 13 Hungarian class titles to his name,Róbert Bútoris not to be underestimated, especially after he won the TAXI4 Veszprém Rallye – a major national championship event – in the summer, his last start.

*Ireland’sCallum Devinemakes his first ERC start since 2016 and his first in a top-class car after landing a deal to drive a Hyundai i20 R5 under the Hyundai Motorsport N banner.

*After finishing second on the Nyíregyháza Rally in 2018 and runner-up in the opening two rounds of this season’s Hungarian championship, ERC returneeFrigyes Turánwill be aiming to deliver another strong performance on his second outing in a ŠKODA Fabia R5.

*Simone Tempestinireturns to the ERC a four-time Romanian champion following his latest triumph on the recent TESS Rally Bresov, his fifth win out of six starts on home soil in 2019 in a Hyundai i20 R5.

*Paulo Nobrehas travelled from his native Brazil to contest all rounds of the ERC this season. The Palmeirinha Rally driver scored his second top 10 of the year on the most recent round in Cyprus.

*Andrea NucitaandDariusz Polońskiwill fight it out for the honour of winning the first ERC-based Abarth Rally Cup – and the 30,000 euros on offer to the champion. They will also fight for the runner-up spot in the final ERC2 points table behind provisional champion Juan Carlos Alonso.

*HungarianMátyás Nagywill make his long-awaited ERC2 debut after car eligibility issues forced him to scrap his planned Barum Czech Rally Zlín appearance in the summer.

*Ex-downhill mountain bike championErik Caiscan take the second place in ERC3 with a strong class result on Rally Hungary in his ACCR Czech Rally Team-entered Ford Fiesta R2T.

*The 20-year-old will face strong opposition from Toksport WRT pairOrhan Avcioglu(Turkey) and Germany’s double ERC Junior championMarijan Griebel, who is stepping back to ERC3 level with the main goal of helping Toksport win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.

*MiklósCsomósis gearing up for his second ERC3 start of 2019 after placing eighth in class on Barum Czech Rally Zlín. The Hungarian is the winner of his national 2WD and Peugeot 208 R2 Cup titles. Meanwhile, Rally Hungary represents RomanianEugen Caragui’s first ERC start.

*BritonNabila Tejparstarts Rally Hungary with a 14-point advantage overEkaterina Stratievaas she bids to win the ERC Ladies’ Trophy for the first time. Stratieva, who won the ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2014 and 2015, continues with the Saintéloc Junior Team, whom she joined for her Cyprus Rally debut.



Abarth Rally Cup head to head: Nucita v Poloński

The first Abarth Rally Cup held within the FIA European Rally Championship will go down to the wire on Rally Hungary with Andrea Nucita and Dariusz Poloński locked in combat and just eight points apart. Italian Nucita has won the category for the Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally three times compared to Pole Poloński’s solitary triumph. With Rally Hungary unchartered territory for both, a straight fight is expected for the coveted title and the 30,000 euros awarded to the inaugural champion.



Form guide: Ferenc Vincze Jr

Third on the 2018 Nyíregyháza Rally, Ferenc Vincze Jr, 28, starts his country’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship with the national title in the bag following an impressive season that’s included a quartet of wins in a Korda Racing-run ŠKODA Fabia R5, plus a podium on the last round in Pécs, home of the Mecsek Rallye.



How to follow?

On TV and online:Live coverage of the ceremonial start, plus SS4, SS5, SS10, SS12 and the stop line of SS14 onFacebook. Daily highlights on Eurosport, Eurosport Player. Videos on YouTube.ERC All Accesson Eurosport on 12 November. Event highlights broadcast around the world, including on M4 Sports in Hungary.

Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com

ERC Radio:Live from the end of all stages and selected service park visits. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App.

Social media:Follow the ERC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

Daily news feed:Available on request by emailingmedia@fiaerc.com



Five facts:

1:As well as hosting a round of the FIA European Rally Championship, Nyíregyháza is famous for its zoo, which is home to 500 species and 5000 animals on a 30-hectare site.

2:Several Hungarian drivers contest the European Rally Championship each season with Tibor Érdi Jr winning the ERC2 title for a second year running in 2018, while Dávid Botka was a stage winner, Kristóf Klausz an ERC3 Junior point-scorer and Norbert Herczig a double podium finisher last season.

3:Herczig, who stepped up to the ERC in 2018 with the MOL Racing Team, is one of Hungary’s most successful rally drivers having taken the national title four times, including consecutively from 2015-2017.

4:ERC promoter Eurosport Events has a long association with Hungary through the FIA World Touring Car Championship and now the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

5:Not since Rallye International du Valais in 2015 has an ERC season been decided on a Tarmac event.



Key timings and details:

Starts:18h05, Friday 8 November, Podium, Nyíregyháza centre

Finishes:18h37, Sunday 10 November, Podium, Nyíregyháza centre

Headquarters:Continental Arena, Nyíregyháza

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring): 0(new to the ERC calendar for 2019)

Stages:14

Stage distance:211.52 kilometres

Liaison distance:790.18 kilometres

Total distance:1001.70 kilometres

Surface: Tarmac



Free Practice:07h30-09h30, Friday 8 November,Napkor (3.90kms)

Qualifying Stage:09h45, Friday 8 November, Napkor (3.90kms)

Shakedown:10h45-13h20, Friday 8 November, Napkor (3.90kms)

Start order selection:15h00, Friday 8 November, Podium, Nyíregyháza centre

Autograph session (TBC): 17h30-18h00, Friday 8 November,Podium, Nyíregyháza centre

Ceremonial start:18h05, Friday 8 November, Podium, Nyíregyháza centre

Finishing podium:18h37, Sunday 10 November, Podium, Nyíregyháza centre

More information/resources, including event itinerary, entry list and maps:

https://www.fiaerc.com/event/rally-hungary-2019/

Championship standings:https://www.fiaerc.com/standings/



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA. All details correct at time of issue, subject to change.

