ERC event preview: Rally Liepaja

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship has just got even faster with Rally Liepāja’s high-speed, all-gravel stages next up for some of the sport’s leading drivers and top young talents.

Essentials

What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 2 of 6*

When:14-16 August 2020

Where:Liepāja and Talsi, Latvia

Stages:10

Distance:177.87 kilometres

Surface:Gravel

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):7 (2013-2019)

*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA ERC1 Junior, FIA ERC3 Junior, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup



Recent winners:

2019:Oliver Solberg/Aaron Johnston (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)

2018:Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (Škoda Fabia R5)

2017:Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (Škoda Fabia R5)

2016:Ralfs Sirmacis/Arturs Šimins (Škoda Fabia R5)

2015:Craig Breen/Scott Martin (Peugeot 208 T16)



Overview

Once a winter event, Rally Liepāja has also run in late spring and early autumn but the eighth edition will be held in the sizzling summer sunshine.



A strong entry has been assembled by organiser RA Events, which has worked tirelessly to not only attract a high-calibre line-up, but to manage the numerous restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.



With three former winners – Craig Breen, Nikolay Gryazin and Oliver Solberg – on the entry list along with 2018 ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk, the 2019 national title winners from Poland (Miko Marczyk) and Romania (Simone Tempestini), plus ERC3 Junior champion Efrén Llarena, an exciting battle is in store.



Other drivers in the mix are young flying Finns Emil Lindholm and Eerik Pietarinen, Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Callum Devine, Hyundai Junior Driver Grégoire Munster, Czech hope Erik Cais, German prospect Dominik Dinkel, Italian ASN-backed Alberto Battistolli, plus American Sean Johnston. Norway’s world championship event winner Mads Østberg is also entered but won’t chase ERC points.



Double ERC2 champion Tibor Érdi Jr returns to take on category leader Zelindo Melegari, while Ken Torn will be aiming to repeat his Rally Liepāja success of 2019 when he lines-up for ERC3 and ERC3 Junior glory in M-Sport Poland’s all-new Rally4.



The ERC also incorporates the Abarth Rally Cup, a one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally, which welcomes newcomer Martin Rada for the first time. He will go up against Andrea Mabellini, the class winner in Rome, and last season’s runner-up Dariusz Poloński. The ERC’s Official Fuels Partner, P1 Racing Fuels, organises the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge.



A busy four days await the crews in Latvia with reconnaissance of the special stages taking place on Thursday 13 and on the morning of Friday 14 August followed by Free Practice, the Qualifying Stage and shakedown that afternoon. The first stage of 10 begins from the town of Talsi at 12h20 local time on Saturday 15 August with the rally-deciding NESTE stage due to get underway at 16h15 on Sunday 16 August. The event is set to cover a competitive distance of 177.87 kilometres with all stages on gravel.



Measures introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic means there will be no ceremonial start or finish, no public access to the service park, the planned superspecial city stages in Talsi and Liepāja won’t run, while tickets for fans to access the stages will be limited in number. All those attending the event must wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitiser, wear face coverings as required, respect social distancing, act responsibly and follow other rules on-site to ensure the safe running of Rally Liepāja.



WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME OUT? RALLY DI ROMA CAPITALE

International rallying returned with a bang on Rally di Roma Capitale (24-26 July) as Russian Rocket Alexey Lukyanuk charged to victory on round one of the delayed 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.



Partnered by new co-driver Dmitry Eremeev, the Saintéloc Junior Team ace led from start to finish in his Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 R5 to claim his second win in Rome and his 10th in the ERC by 16.1s.



“It’s good points for the championship and of course winning in Rome is something special,” said Lukyanuk, who hadn’t driven a rally car for 255 days prior to a test on the Tuesday before the rally got underway. “It was a long rally, very tough and very hot. It took a lot of effort to achieve the result and I’m delighted for the performance and happy for the team.”



Giandomenico Basso, the two-time ERC champion who won this event 12 months ago, finished second with Oliver Solberg taking third and winning the ERC1 Junior category on his Roma debut.



Zelindo Melegari claimed a richly-deserved ERC2 victory on his first start since he and co-driver Corrado Bonato were hospitalised following a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín 11 months ago. ERC newcomer Andrea Mabellini bagged Abarth Rally Cup honours.



Ken Torn won a frenetic battle for ERC3 and ERC3 Junior glory, as his rally-long rival Pedro Antunes crashed out of first place on the final stage. Pep Bassas took second for Rallye Team Spain on his first event as the winner of Spanish federation RFEDA’s Beca Júnior R2 scholarship.



ERC3 Junior champion Efrén Llarena (Rallye Team Spain) marked his graduation to ERC1 Junior by finishing sixth overall behind fourth-placed Craig Breen (Team MRF Tyres) and Romanian champion Simone Tempestini, who came home 1.3s behind the five-time ERC winner from Ireland after a spin. Grégoire Munster held seventh ahead of the advancing ERC1 Junior champion Filip Mareš, who narrowed the Hyundai Junior Driver’s margin to 5.5s. Emil Lindholm and Miko Marczyk filled out the top 10 places.



HOW THEY STAND (AFTER ROUND 1/6)?

ERC1 (Drivers):1 Lukyanuk 38; 2 Basso 32; 3 Solberg 26; 4 Breen 19; 5 Tempestini 19; etc.

ERC1 (Co-drivers):1 Eremeev 38; 2 Granai 32; 3 Johnston 26; 4 Nagle 19; 5 Itu 19; etc.

ERC2 (Drivers):1 Melegari 39; 2 Mabellini 33; 3 Nešetřil 27; 4 Gobbin 22; 5 Feofanov 19; etc.

ERC2 (Co-drivers):1 Bonato 39; 2 Arena 33; 3 Černoch 27; 4 Cervi 22; 5 Kokins 19; etc.

ERC3 (Drivers):1 Torn 40; 2 Bassas 31; 3 M László 23; 4 Z László 19; 5 Molle 17; etc.

ERC3 (Co-drivers):1 Pannas 40; 2 Coronado 31; 3 Zsiros 23; 4 Berendi 19; 5 Barral 17; etc.

ERC1 Junior:1 Solberg 40; 2 Tempestini 30; 3 Llarena 26; 4 Munster 24; 5 Lindholm 18; etc.

ERC3 Junior:1 Torn 40; 2 Bassas 31; 3 Molle 23; 4 Pollara 21; 5 Landa 17; etc.

ERC Teams:1 Rallye Team Spain 52; 2 Saintéloc Junior Team 43; 3 Estonian Autosport Junior Team 40; 4 Team MRF Tyres 39; 5 Loran 32; etc.

Abarth Rally Cup:1 Mabellini 30; 2 Gobbin 24; etc.



Rally Liepāja in 100 words

The brainchild of driver turned promoter Raimonds Strokšs and first run to great acclaim in 2013, Rally Liepāja was originally a winter event but switched to autumn in 2016 for more guaranteed weather. The new date effectively made for an all-new rally as crews adjusted to gravel roads free of snow and ice. Although the time of year had changed, the high-speed stages in western Latvia continued to thrill drivers and spectators alike. Organisers of this forward-thinking event made more changes for 2019 with a late May date and an expanded route taking in popular stages around the Talsi region.



ERC Q&A:Mārtiņš Sesks (2018 ERC3, ERC3 Junior champion from Liepāja)

He’s the local hero from Liepāja returning to the FIA European Rally Championship for his home rally. This is what Mārtiņš Sesks, the multiple ERC title-winning Latvian, has had to say.



It’s been a very unprecedented 2020. How did you keep busy during lockdown?“Well, firstly, it’s good to be back in the ERC. Since the pandemic we have done two national rallies in Lithuania after our second place on Rally Sweden in February. On the one hand having no rallies meant we had quite much time to analyse what we have done during the winter, but also I had a very good opportunity to do my physical exercises and build up my strength for rallies so in every bad situation you can find good ones.”



What have you done to prepare for Rally Liepāja?“We have done good homework and we have done some good testing kilometres and these two rallies so we are feeling quite ready for Rally Liepāja and our return to ERC3.”



As the local hero is there any pressure on you to deliver a top result?“For sure there is some pressure but I have never won my home rally. I have done it since 2015 and I have been second or fourth all the time. Maybe it’s time to change that!”



Is there any chance of more ERC events now that the World Rally Championship is your focus?“The basic plan is to get ready for Rally Estonia in September and to have a little fight with Ken Torn to see how fast we are.”



Having stepped up to a Rally2-specification car for last year’s event were you not tempted to try the ERC1 category again?“Now we have our own R2 car at home to gain the kilometres for the Junior World Rally Championship, it would be a nonsense to drive an R5. But that doesn’t mean I didn’t like the R5 and I got the podium here last year in an R5. I liked the R5 a lot and for sure we are working quite hard to compete next season in an R5, maybe, but now it’s only on the table and on the mind.”



The big entry numbers

Interest in the FIA European Rally Championship from drivers and teams remains strong with 42 crews registered for ERC points on Rally Liepāja. Here are the big entry numbers:



42:Of the 48-car entry42(87.5%)are registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.

20:A total of20drivers are eligible for the headlining ERC1 division for Rally2 cars.

8:The ERC2 showroom category has attracted8entrants.

15:ERC3 honours will be between15drivers.

23:Of the 23 ERC Juniors entered,10are set to compete in ERC1 Junior and 13 in ERC3 Junio

20:With20nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.



ERC 2020: what’s new?

Points-scoring system:The top 15 rather than the top 10 will score points as follows: 30-24-21-19-17-15-13-11-9-7-5-4-3-2-1. The leg bonus points allocation has also changed with the top five rather than the top seven scoring leg bonus points: 5-4-3-2-1.

Rally5 for ERC3 Junior:Rally5 cars will also be eligible for ERC3 Junior (it was Rally4 cars previously).

Category names:Rally2 replaces R5, Rally4 replaces R2, Rally5 replaces R1



Rally Liepāja talking points

Heading the pack:Following his standout Rally di Roma Captiale victory last month,Alexey Lukyanukand new co-driverDmitry Eremeevare seeded number one as the European championship leaders.



Going for a double:After making ERC history as the youngest winner in 2019,Oliver Solbergis going for a Rally Liepāja victory double on the back of finishing third overall in Rome and winning ERC1 Junior.



Going for a treble:Not content with winning Rally Liepāja twice, former ERC1 Junior championNikolay Gryazinis in contention for a Latvian hat-trick with new co-driverKonstantin Aleksandrovby his side.



Johnston returns:WithMarijan Griebelnot including Rally Liepāja on his 2020 schedule, AmericanSean Johnstontakes over the vacant Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



Norwegian could:He won’t be eligible for ERC points but Norway’sMads Østbergwill be rapid in his C3 R5. Rallye Team Spain’sEfrén Llarena, who is stepping up to Rally2 level as the ERC3 Junior champion, is also Citroën-powered.



Men on a mission:Former Liepāja winnerCraig Breenand Finnish young gunEmil Lindholmare heading up MRF Tyres’ development programme.



Finns to the fore:As well as Lindholm, ERC rookiesEerik PietarinenandMikko Heikkiläwill fly the Finnish flag in ERC1, whileMiika Hokkanenwill do likewise in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior.



Strong start:After making a strong start to his ERC1 Junior campaign with second place in Rome,Simone Tempestini, the Romanian champion, will be aiming to transfer his Tarmac pace to gravel on an event he last contested in 2018 driving an Abarth 124 rally.



Three chase Abarth glory:Martin Rada joins the Abarth Rally Cup ranks for the first time and will go up againstAndrea MabelliniandDariusz Poloński. While Poloński has previous Rally Liepāja experience to count on, Mabellini and Rada are event rookies.



Home comforts:Four drivers will fly the Latvian flag on Rally Liepāja. Russia-bornDmitry Feofanovand European championship debutantAinārs Igaveņšwill compete in ERC2, while Liepāja’s very ownMārtiņš Sesks, the double ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion from 2018, and two-time FIA European Rallycross championReinis Nitišswill be in action in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category. Meanwhile, Polish championMiko Marczykcan count on top Latvian team Sports Racing Technologies to run his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Learning mission:Domink Dinkel(Brose Motorsport), Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’sCallum Devineand ACI Team Italia-supportedAlberto Battistolliwill aim to learn plenty on their first visit to Liepāja.Erik Caishas also put prioritising learning over rapid stage times as he continues his progression from ERC3 Junior to ERC1 Junior in his Yacco ACCR Team-entered Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



Family ties:EstonianRaul Jeetsand sonGregor Jeetsare entered in ERC1 and ERC3 Junior, while Austrian hopeNikola Landa’sfatherGünter Landawill co-drive their DriftCompany Fiesta Rally4.



Battlestar Galatariotis:Simos Galarariotis, who won the ERC-counting Cyprus Rally by 0.6s in 2018, makes his first Rally Liepāja appearance, swapping Škoda Fabia for Volkswagen Polo power.



Where it started:Ex-GT racerNiki Mayr-Melnhofmade is ERC debut on Rally Liepāja in 2018 shortly after clinching the Austrian title for the first time. He returns in 2020 hoping for better luck following a troubled outing in Rome last month.



All-time favourite:HungarianTibor Érdi Jrhas described Rally Liepāja as his all-time favourite event. And for good reason after he clinched the first of his two ERC2 titles in Latvia in 2017. That triumph came following a thrilling final-round showdown withZelindo Melegari, who heroically won ERC2 in Rome on his comeback from serious injury.



Poles hoping to get on a roll:After not finishing (Igor Widłak) and non-starting (Łukasz Lewandowski) in Rome, these two Polish drivers will be aiming for better fortune when they try out the Rally Liepāja stages for the first time.



King Ken:A double class winner on Rally Liepāja last season and a double class winner in Rome last month,Ken Tornis the driver to beat in ERC3/ERC3 Junior in his M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally4.



Spanish Armada: Pep BassasandSergio Cuestacarry Spanish hopes in ERC3 Junior with Bassas competing under the Rallye Team Spain banner as his prize from ASN RFEDA for winning the Beca Júnior R2 title in his homeland last season.Sergio Fuenteswill chase ERC3 points with all three new to Liepāja.



Swift Swedes:Dennis RådströmandAdam Westlundcontinue their ERC3 Junior adventures in Latvia, whileAlbin Nordhstarts in the Pirelli-supported category for the first time.



A vital cause:Liepāja rookieRachele Somaschiniis combining her ERC3 Junior bid with raising awareness of cystic fibrosis research through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath) campaign.



Molle goes for it:Following his ERC3 Junior podium heroics in Rome, Belgian Amaury Molle will aim for more success on his Rally Liepāja debut.



Head to head: Nikolay Gryazin v Alexey Lukyaunuk

The former ERC Junior champion takes on the former outright ERC champion in a battle to finish up as top Russian. While Gryazin has won Rally Liepāja twice, Lukyanuk has yet to take victory on an event where he first emerged as a major ERC force back in 2013, when ice and snow coated the high-speed Latvian lanes rather than gravel.



Form guide: Ken Torn

After winning ERC3 and ERC3 Junior on his least-favourite Tarmac surface in Italy last month, the rising Estonian star is back on gravel in his Ford Fiesta Rally4 on an event where he took a class double in 2019.



How to follow?

On TV and online:There will be live coverage onFacebookof thepre-event press conferencefrom 20h15 local time on 14 August. On Saturday 15 AugustSS1will be live from 12h20 followed bySS3at 15h20 and the end-of-day regroup at 19h30. On Sunday 16 August,SS5(10h00) andSS10(16h15) will also be shown as they happen. Coverage includes footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky and from the stage finish lines where reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will get instant reaction from the leading drivers. Daily highlights will be shown on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, while a number of videos will be published onYouTubebefore, during and after the rally. TheERC All Accessmagazine show will be broadcast on Eurosport on 18 August, while the extendedRally Reviewprogramme is distributed to broadcasters around the world, including TV6 in Latvia.



Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com

ERC Radio:Live from the end of all stages and selected service park visits. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App.

Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter.



Five facts:

1:Rally Liepāja ran for the first time in 2013 with Jari Ketomaa/Kaj Lindström taking victory in a Ford Fiesta RRC. It was the first and only year the really finished in Ventspils, up the Baltic coast from the host city.

2:In recent years, Rally Liepāja has formed part of the Festival of Speed Kurzeme, which brings powerboat racing to the city’s Tirdzniecības canal, plus other motorised attractions to the local area.

3:Two former Liepāja winners, Craig Breen and Esapekka Lappi, have both gone on to secure factory drives in the World Rally Championship, while Nikolay Gryazin is part of Hyundai’s WRC2 line-up.

4:Oliver Solberg is the event’s youngest winner, taking top spot in 2019 aged 17 years, eight months and three days. In fact, the result made him the youngest ERC event winner.

5:Liepāja can claim to be the only Latvian city outside the capital Riga to offer air, land and sea transport options, while its former city council chairperson, Uldis Sesks, is an ex-rally driver of note and father of Mārtiņš Sesks, the 2018 FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion.

