Leading FIA European Rally Championship team Sports Racing Technologies is making available a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on the ERC rounds in Poland and Latvia this season.
The Latvian squad guided Nikolay Gryazin to first place on Rally Poland in 2018, while the Russian took back-to-back wins on Rally Liepāja between 2017 and 2018, making the opportunity to drive for SRT on these two events highly sought after.
SRT’s Rally Program Manager, Marcis Kenavs, can be contactedHEREfor more information.
