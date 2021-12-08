Fans can follow the thrills and spills from next season’s FIA European Rally Championship through the highly popular WRC+ platform.





Every special stage from every ERC round will be streamed live and on demand for fans to watch on WRC+ whenever, wherever and however they want. As well as action-packed coverage, an experienced presenting team will bring key news stories, interviews and behind-the-scenes features. Breathtaking onboard footage from top drivers, real-time GPS and live maps will complete the on-event package for ERC fans.



