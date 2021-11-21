Sami Pajari might have missed out on the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship by a five-point margin to Jean-Baptiste Franceschi but has been quick to highlight the role the category played in helping him win the FIA Junior WRC title earlier this season.

Pajari started Rally Islas Canarias locked in a tight battle with Franceschi to land the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior crown at his first attempt but just missed out on overall glory, despite finishing ahead of his French rival on the Tarmac counter.



“A couple of events should’ve gone better in the middle of the season for a better shot at the European championship, but still the ERC season did what it was for and helped a lot with the Junior WRC season,” said Pajari, who drove a Ford Fiesta Rally4. “Especially the asphalt events in ERC gave crucial experience and allowed us to find the next level of speed on that surface.”



The ERC is the established feeder series to the FIA World Rally Championship and provides the opportunity for a host of stars to step up to the sport’s top tier each season.

