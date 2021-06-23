Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT contender Andrea Mabellini said the experience he gained driving on gravel in the FIA European Rally Championship helped to make up for finishing ORLEN 77th Rally Poland outside the podium places.

Mabellini’s bid for a strong result in his Renault Clio Rally5 was undone by tyre damage on both legs of the FIA European Rally Championship opener.



But he battled to finish fourth in class and secure plenty of gravel-driving experience in the process.



“It was a difficult rally, we had two punctures, but we have to improve on the gravel,” said Mabellini, who won the ERC-based Abarth Rally Cup in 2020. “We saw some good times, we are not happy about the result but happy for our experience.”

