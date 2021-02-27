Mikkola, who has passed away aged 78, scored 12 FIA European Rally Championship wins from 48 starts and also claimed 15 podiums.



He made his ERC debut in 1964 and scored his final ERC victory on the Scottish Rally in 1984, driving an Audi Quattro, the car with which he became synonymous.



A legend and a gentleman, all the thoughts of the ERC community are with Mikkola’s family and his many friends.