ERC first and last: Super 2000 victories

Super 2000 cars won a total of 75 FIA European Rally Championship rounds between 2006 and 2014. But who was the first to win in the ERC in an S2000 car and who was the last?

First winner?

Italians Paolo Andreucci (pictured) and Anna Andreussi won Rally 1000 Miglia on 22 April 2006 driving a Fiat Abarth Grande Punto S2000.



Last winner?

Esapekka Lappi and fellow Finn Janne Ferm took victory on Rallye International du Valais on 25 October 2014 at the wheel of a ŠKODA Fabia S2000.

