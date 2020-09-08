Co-driven by fellow Irishman Paul Nagle, Breen stepped up from the Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5 he uses in the FIA European Rally Championship to a factory Hyundai i20 Coupe World Rally Car and finished second overall.



His performance included two stage wins and a point on the event-closing Power Stage.



“What an incredible weekend,” Breen said afterwards. “From the opening kilometres of the rally, everything just clicked. The car has done absolutely everything I’ve asked of it and has given me the confidence I needed. The man beside me, Paul, has done a fantastic job and I’d like to thank everyone who has made this possible.”



The 2020 ERC season resumes in Portugal from October 2-4 when Rally Fafe Montelongo hosts round three of the season.