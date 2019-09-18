ERC gets set for Super Special Stage Saturday in Cyprus

Saturday is Super Special Stage day on the Cyprus Rally with confirmation that the ground-breaking contest in the country’s capital Nicosia will once again feature on the event itinerary.

SSS Nicosia runs over a distance of 3.52 kilometres on a combination of asphalt and gravel roads.



From 17h07 local time on Saturday 28 September, crews will head off from the start on Omirou Avenue with the finish outside the District Courts of Nicosia. Along the way, crews head through the United Nations’ Buffer Zone, which divides Cyprus from Northern Cyprus.



Organisers have created a number of spectator viewing points and have worked extensively with the police and local authorities to minimise traffic delays caused by the road closures.



Recent SSS Nicosia winners

2018: Dávid Botka/Márk Mesterházi (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2017: Nasser Al-Attiyah/Mathieu Baumel (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016: Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

