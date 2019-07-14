ERC giants go head to head in Rome

Two giants of the FIA European Rally Championship past will go head to head on Rally di Roma Capitale from 19-21 July.

Giandomenico Basso, who has two ERC titles and 18 wins to his name, will take on Luca Rossetti, the three-time ERC champion and winner of 12 rounds of the championship.



In addition to chasing ERC success, Basso and Rossetti are also focused on their Italian championship title fight with Basso (ŠKODA FabiaR5) starting Rally di Roma Capitale – a combined CIR/ERC event – three points ahead of Rossetti (Citroën C3 R5).



Basso finished runner-up to reigning European champion Alexey Lukyanuk in Rome last season. Lukyanuk starts the all-asphalt counter with a tally of nine ERC wins.

